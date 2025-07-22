2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro: We're Living With One for a Year

Let's be real: The outgoing Toyota 4Runner was very, very dated. The fifth-generation 4Runner went on sale in 2010 and soldiered on with only minor updates for 15 years. For 2025, the sixth-generation 4Runner arrived promising a host of updates aimed at making the rig both more refined on-road and more capable off-road. Was Toyota successful in that mission? We have the next year to find out.

We just bought this 2025 4Runner TRD Pro for our One-Year Road Test fleet. Over the next year and many thousands of miles, we'll be putting Toyota's best off-roader through its paces — in fact, it's already faced off against its more luxurious cousin, the Lexus GX, in an off-road comparison test.