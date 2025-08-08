Calligraphy is Hyundai-speak for luxury, and it was no joke, adding softer Nappa leather to an interior that's already punching above its weight in the class. "The materials all feel a cut above, even the fake open-pore wood on the dash," I said after spending a couple of weeks in it. Others praised the comfort of the seats and suspension and how tight and rattle-free the Santa Fe remained during its stay with us. Best of all, over time the Calligraphy niceties didn't wear prematurely, with the interior still looking fresh.

The Santa Fe's tech also stood out. The usual suspects were all in attendance: wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; wireless charging; a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assist systems; high-end audio and so on. But Hyundai's implementation stands out. For example, you can connect two phones at once, use one for CarPlay maps, and the other for music — perfect for road trips where the passenger likes to play DJ. We also liked how the wireless charging puts the phone on a raised pad that has just enough grip that it doesn't slide off.

Advanced driver aids are a fact of life these days, and the Santa Fe's for the most part won praise. While some found the driver attention monitor too sensitive, nearly everyone liked how the Santa Fe reacted when it was active. Hyundai uses something called Highway Driving Assist, which combines adaptive cruise and lane keeping assistance into a single function. In heavy traffic, it increases the wait time to resume moving to 30 seconds instead of 3 seconds, meaning you don't have to manually toggle the gas or the "resume" button when traffic starts flowing again. On the open road, it maintains control and keeps in your lane without being intrusive. It's not quite hands-free driving yet, but it's a positive step.