The Everglades drive started on pavement at a hotel near the trailhead, and I immediately jumped into a Desert Sand example. While my on-road experience with the vehicle was admittedly limited, the Bronco Everglades rode well enough on the road. Even though everything about this truck-based SUV is geared toward maximizing performance in adverse conditions, like other Broncos, it's perfectly agreeable in everyday situations. The one noticeable difference was the unique whoosh of the snorkel gulping air, which was most noticeable at higher revs with the passenger window rolled down. I enjoyed the aural distinction between the Everglades and other Broncos, but drivers not enamored can simply roll up the window to block the intake noise.

But the Bronco Everglades' true moment to shine comes when you venture into the wilderness. Since it's based on the Black Diamond trim level with the Sasquatch package, the Everglades is inherently capable. The Black Diamond's rock rails and underbody skid plates provide protection from sharp obstacles in the road, while the Sasquatch's larger tires and suspension lift give the Bronco additional ground clearance. Those, plus the Bronco's nifty G.O.A.T. modes (for "goes over any type of terrain") — which allow the driver to alter traction settings based on the terrain you're tackling — ensure that the Bronco doesn't get stuck in the mud or on slippery hills. Indeed, over the course of our five-hour-plus off-road trek, the Everglades rarely struggled for grip.

And in case you get really stuck, you can always use the included Warn winch to pull yourself out. With a 10,000-pound rating and 100 feet of synthetic line, the winch has more than enough power to extract the Bronco from perilous situations. Our group purposely navigated a Bronco Everglades into a tough spot on some rock shelves known as the Steps at Marble Head, then attached the winch hook to an anchoring Bronco at the top to drive itself up. Winch: tested and approved.

It wasn't long into our drive that the Everglades' other unique addition justified its inclusion. You see, Drummond Island is dotted with pits, and it just so happened to rain a few days before our arrival. Those pits had turned to ponds — perfect for testing the new snorkel and the Everglades' 36.4-inch fording depth. Sloshing through the dirty muck revealed a few things. Even when wading to depths that brought water well above the bottom of the door line, the Bronco drew in air without issue. Also, the drain plugs on the floor held, meaning none of the pond water made its way into the cabin. The Bronco's doors are pretty light and are meant to be removed, yet those seals held as well. And hidden rocks littered throughout were no problem; nobody in our group blew out or punctured the Goodyear Territory MT tires.

The only flaw I could find with the Bronco Everglades is that it doesn't offer the forward-facing off-road camera available on other models. The winch essentially blocks the view ahead, so Ford couldn't include the camera, which is normally a terrifically useful feature if you don't have a spotter navigating your vehicle around tall rocks or over crests. Not making this feature available runs contrary to the Everglades' low-speed rock-crawling focus. Hopefully Ford can remedy this in the near future.

Doesn't need more power

A turbocharged V6 engine is optional on most Bronco variants, but the Everglades makes do with the base turbocharged four-cylinder. There's no doubt the latter is down on power, but with 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, it has plenty of thrust both on-road and off. And since the Everglades is primarily concerned with amping up the Bronco's low-speed rock-crawling abilities, the extra power afforded by the V6 at higher revs is pretty much a moot point. The four-cylinder's low-end torque is more than enough to help the Everglades conquer obstacles in its path.

The also-new-for-2022 Bronco Raptor is aimed at high-speed desert running, with a potent version of the V6, a heavy-duty suspension, Fox shocks and a lofty price tag. The Everglades has more modest goals in mind, and we think it's a more approachable vehicle for it.

Edmunds says

The new Everglades is a worthy addition to the 2022 Ford Bronco lineup. While the Bronco Raptor is best suited for blowing through ruts and dunes, the Everglades excels at the low-speed technical bits. A forward-facing camera for off-road use is the only item on our wish list.