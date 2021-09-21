The New 2022 Toyota Tundra Is Finally Here, and We've Rounded Up Its Top 10 Features

In what is potentially the biggest new-car launch of 2021, Toyota has finally taken the wraps off of its all-new Tundra. And they really do mean all-new this time. According to Toyota, not a single part has been taken from the old truck and used in the new one. That's exactly the sort of rebirth the aging Tundra needed.

But how new is new? And what are some of this truck's best features? Let's dig in and find out.

1. Fresh exterior design

While the massive front grille might not be for everyone, it certainly makes an impression. It also pairs nicely with the 2022 Tundra's more modern, squared-off design. Pretty much anything was going to be an improvement over the current Tundra, but the new sheetmetal has real presence and looks muscular without being garish.

2. No more V8, and that's a good thing

Gone is the old 5.7-liter V8 that powered the Tundras of yore. Good riddance, we say. It was great in 2008, but here in 2021, its dismal fuel economy and lackluster performance left the Tundra at the back of the pack. In its place are two V6 engines. The first and less powerful of the two new options is a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 (Toyota says it's a 3.5-liter engine, but it technically displaces 3,445 cubic centimeters, so it's a 3.4-liter engine in all actuality). It makes 389 hp and 479 lb-ft — that's more ponies and more twisting force than the old V8.

But if you want to go all out, you can opt for the new i-Force Max, a hybridized version of the twin-turbo V6. Thanks to the extra hybrid juice, power rises to 437 hp and torque jumps to 583 lb-ft. Notably, the transmission is a conventional 10-speed automatic either way, so if you were worried that the hybrid might have a funky CVT-style transmission like other Toyota hybrids, enjoy your sigh of relief.