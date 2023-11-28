2024 Toyota Tacoma First Drive: All-New But Is It Good Enough?

The Tacoma now gets disc brakes all around, with TRD, Limited and Trailhunter models specifically getting larger front brakes. Selecting the hybrid powertrain adds bigger rear brakes as well.

How does the Tacoma drive?

We’ll have to withhold judgment on the new hybrid drivetrains, which won’t be available to drive until spring 2024. But the non-hybrid engines are a huge step forward from what was previously offered in the Tacoma. Even with the base SR's engine, the latest Tacoma has no problem getting up to speed or zipping through traffic. Part of the credit goes to the eight-speed automatic, which is more responsive than the old truck’s six-speed automatic. However, the four-cylinder isn't particularly quiet, or even all that pleasant to hear.

Models with the manual transmission have slightly lower horsepower and peak torque but we’re happy to see that Toyota is continuing to offer one. Most rival midsize trucks don't offer a manual transmission at all. The shifter has long throws, and the clutch engagement is high up in the pedal's motion range, so smooth takeoffs require some practice. But again, hey, just be happy there's an available manual, OK?

What about off-roading?

The good news is that the Tacoma’s reputation as a mechanical billy goat remains intact. With the TRD Off-Road trim you can get multiple cameras around the truck, serving as a virtual “spotter” for off-road excursions. An under-truck camera uses a delayed image from the nose cam to show what’s under the truck, letting you know if a boulder is going to test your skidplates or not. The TRD Pro and Trailhunter models will expand on this capability with more power, more ground clearance and additional specialized equipment.

We got to put a TRD Off-Road trim with a manual transmission through its off-road paces on a short course Toyota had set up. Low-range gearing is accessed with a turn of a dial on the center console. Leaving the transmission in first made short (but slow) work of the course. The 360-degree camera display on the 14-inch screen basically results in an “invisible” hood, making it easier to climb steep sections where your only view out the windshield is the sky.

Our test truck didn’t have crawl control — we just left it in first gear — but the new system is reworked to be quieter and easier to use. One thing our truck did have was the Tacoma's new front stabilizer bar disconnect feature. Disconnecting the bar allows the front wheels to have more independent articulation when driving over very bumpy or challenging off-road terrain. We pressed a button to detach the front stabilizer halfway through the suspension articulation test, but the course was too short to fully appreciate the added suspension travel. Although the tight course necessitated a couple of three-point turns, the TRD Off-Road's substantial 11.5 inches of ground clearance was never challenged.

How comfortable is the Tacoma?

One of the most modern-feeling and biggest improvements in the 2024 Tacoma is the improved and more comfortable driving position. Before, it could feel like you were sitting too low on the floor of the truck. There's a lot more range available for the steering wheel's tilt and telescoping adjustments now, and the driver's seat can be adjusted for more height than before too.