2023 Toyota Tundra Adds Stealthy SX Appearance Package to Lineup

What is the Tundra?

Redesigned just last year with a significant host of enhancements, Toyota didn't really need to do anything to the 2023 Tundra to keep it selling like hotcakes. And they didn't really, though there is a new SX package available for the SR5 trim level. The SX package gives the Tundra a stealthy look, with dark gray wheels and body-colored door handles and rear bumper. There are also no Tundra badges on the doors, and the 4x4 badge on the tailgate of four-wheel-drive models is blacked out. Interior trim pieces are also black, rather than silver, this time around. The SX package is available on Double Cabs with the 6.5-foot bed and crew cabs (CrewMax models) with the 5.5-foot bed.

Otherwise, the 2023 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup is the same as last year's fully redesigned model. Notable highlights from the redesign include: a new rear suspension design, a 10-speed automatic transmission, bolder styling, a massive 14-inch touchscreen and two twin-turbocharged V6 powertrains — one of which is paired with a hybrid system.

The Tundra competes with the Ford F-150, which our editors think is more well-rounded, the Ram 1500, with its comfortable ride, and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 twins, which both received a major upgrade last year.

Edmunds says

The SX appearance package is a welcome addition to the Toyota Tundra lineup, especially since it's available on the budget-friendly SR5 grade.