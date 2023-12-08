There are a lot of cars that we won't see on dealer lots for the 2024 model year. Everything from rare luxury sedans to budget friendly sports cars. There are even more that are biting than dust than what we've listed here, but we put together a short tribute to some of our favorites. Take a look and which cool cars we'll miss in 2024.
Every Car We're Going To Miss In 2024
Gone but not forgotten
Edmunds says
We'll miss all of these cars, but we're hoping equally as interesting ones take their place (and soon).