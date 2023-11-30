- We finally have real Cybertruck specs, trims, and pricing info.
- Top spec models cost more than $100,000 and have over 800 horsepower.
- There's also a handy range extender for your Cybertruck.
Tesla Cybertruck Final Specs Revealed: Meet the Cyberbeast
We finally have pricing, too
Tesla's Cybertruck delivery event just wrapped up, and during the event we got the usual banter from Elon and celebrations from expectant owners. But we also happened to get a load of new information about Tesla's all-future, all-electric pickup. Here's everything we learned, and you need to know about the Tesla Cybertruck.
First, a few headline figures that will apply to all Cybertrucks. It's the first Tesla to run on an 800-volt architecture. Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself noted the advantages of this, and included the mention that cars with such an electrical architecture need less wiring. They're all built with a stainless steel body and all come with a 6-foot-long by 4-foot-wide bed area. All Cybertrucks also have the same exterior dimensions and will be 95 inches wide, 223.7 inches long (about as long as an F-150 Raptor) and 70.5 inches tall (though models with air suspension will be able to change this figure slightly).
Base Cybertruck is rear-drive only
The entry-level Cybertruck is the rear-wheel-drive model. As of right now, specs on the Tesla consumer site are quite light. What it does reveal is that it's exepcted to have a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds and a range of just 250 miles. Given the much longer range estimates of other Cybertruck models, it's safe to assume this variant will also come with a smaller battery pack compared to the all-wheel-drive versions. It also has a max towing capacity of 7,500 pounds (less than the current Chevrolet Colorado). The price for the base model? A total of $61,240 once you add the mandatory $250 order fee to the total price. There will also be a destination fee tacked onto all Cybertruck orders, but Tesla isn't saying how much that is right now. It is, however, saying that the rear-drive model won't be avalable until 2025.
All-wheel-drive Cybertruck specs
In the middle of the three-trim Cybertruck lineup is the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model. It will have around 600 horsepower and be able to sprint to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds while top speed is still 112 mph. Range is estimated to be 340 miles, but Tesla has option for a "Range Extender," which is a toolbox-sized battery that fits up against the back of the truckbed, and it supposedly extends the all-wheel-drive Cybertruck's range to 470-plus miles. This trim also gets the Cybertruck's max towing figure of 11,000 pounds. This truck starts at $80,240, again, before the as-yet-unknown destination charge is applied.
Cyberbeast specs and price revealed
The top-of-the-line model is quite aptly named the Cyberbeast. It's a triple-motor Cybertruck with a combined 845 horsepower. Per Tesla, the Cyberbeast will be able to hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and run on to a top speed of 130 mph. It will have a range of up to 320 miles, but again thanks to that range extender, can go up to 440-plus miles. It, too, can tow up to 11,000 pounds and will have a max payload of 2,500 pounds. The price for the top-spec Cybertruck is a $100,240 (again, before destination).
Cybertruck charging
A few details have been shared about the Cybertruck's charging capabilities. It will be able to charge at a max rate of 250 kW and all-wheel-drive models will be able to add 136 miles in 15 minutes. Cyberbeast models will be able to add 128 miles in that same time frame.
Cybertruck Powershare specs
Cybertrucks will also be able to power accesories vis a number of outlets throughout the trucks. There are four 120-volt outlets (two in the cabin, two in the bed) and one 240-volt outlet in the bed. It will be able to supply 9.6 kilowatts of continuous power, and can serve to power necessary appliances in your home in the event of a power outage.
Edmunds says
We finally know a lot more about the Cybertruck. Still, we wonder how it drives ...