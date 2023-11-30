Tesla Cybertruck Final Specs Revealed: Meet the Cyberbeast

Base Cybertruck is rear-drive only

The entry-level Cybertruck is the rear-wheel-drive model. As of right now, specs on the Tesla consumer site are quite light. What it does reveal is that it's exepcted to have a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds and a range of just 250 miles. Given the much longer range estimates of other Cybertruck models, it's safe to assume this variant will also come with a smaller battery pack compared to the all-wheel-drive versions. It also has a max towing capacity of 7,500 pounds (less than the current Chevrolet Colorado). The price for the base model? A total of $61,240 once you add the mandatory $250 order fee to the total price. There will also be a destination fee tacked onto all Cybertruck orders, but Tesla isn't saying how much that is right now. It is, however, saying that the rear-drive model won't be avalable until 2025.

All-wheel-drive Cybertruck specs

In the middle of the three-trim Cybertruck lineup is the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model. It will have around 600 horsepower and be able to sprint to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds while top speed is still 112 mph. Range is estimated to be 340 miles, but Tesla has option for a "Range Extender," which is a toolbox-sized battery that fits up against the back of the truckbed, and it supposedly extends the all-wheel-drive Cybertruck's range to 470-plus miles. This trim also gets the Cybertruck's max towing figure of 11,000 pounds. This truck starts at $80,240, again, before the as-yet-unknown destination charge is applied.