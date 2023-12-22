The Best New Vehicles for 2024

Sensing a theme already? Electric cars, SUVs and trucks will make up a large portion of our most highly anticipated new vehicles of 2024, and one catches our eye more than the rest: the Kia EV9. Think of it as an all-electric equivalent of the Kia Telluride (a perennial Edmunds favorite), and you'll understand why this is one to watch. The EV9 recently scored a phenomenal 8.6/10 on Edmunds' rating scale, making it one of the higest-rated vehicles we've ever evaluated. We're also enticed by the Tesla Cybertruck; after years of delays, the first batch of reservation holders just received their angular behemoths. Speaking of electric leviathans, the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Ram 1500 Rev pickups will launch this year, as will the Cadillac Escalade IQ. If you prefer an EV that's a little less hulking, check out the Honda Prologue, Volvo EX30 and Mini Cooper EV.

Not ready to make the EV plunge? There are a number of noteworthy hybrids and plug-in hybrids that are also worth your attention. Toyota made waves at this year's LA Auto Show, when it announced the newest version of the stalwart Camry would be going hybrid-only for its next generation. The Toyota Land Cruiser returns for 2024, and it, too, is driven solely by a hybrid powerplant. The Ram 1500 Ramcharger is a bit of an outlier in that it is intended to primarily be driven using its EV component, but a gas-powered V6 will kick in once the electrons run dry. And the fastest Corvette ever is the new E-Ray, which packs 655 horsepower from its V8 hybrid powertrain.

If the idea of a car driven by electric motors is as appealing as a hangnail, there are plenty of new, gas-only vehicles for you to choose from. Chevrolet's Traverse is one of the largest three-row crossovers on the market, and it's fully redesigned for 2024. Looking for something more upscale? The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is also overhauled, bringing all the latest and greatest tech to the midsize sedan. Trucks will also have a big year — the Jeeps Gladiator and Wrangler are refreshed, as is the Ford F-150. The Ford Ranger is redesigned, and the Ineos Grenadier is an all-new off-road-centric vehicle that invokes the spirit of classic Land Rover Defender.