TESTED: The 2022 Audi S3 Is a Small and Sprightly Sleeper

For fun, let's also look at the standard A3 as well as the Mercedes-AMG A 35 — one of the S3's closest rivals — and the new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI, a car that shares more than a little mechanically with the S3. All of these cars have turbocharged 2.0-liter engines, dual-clutch transmissions and — with the exception of the GTI — feature all-wheel drive.

Despite having a bit more power than the previous-generation S3, the car we tested was no quicker to 60 mph and a tenth off the old car's quarter-mile time. The new car is slightly heavier than the old one, and testing conditions were a bit more favorable for the old car. It's safe to call this a wash. Braking distances haven't changed, but the new S3 produced much better skidpad figures, meaning it can carry more speed through corners than the last S3.

As for the other cars in the table, the regular A3 unsurprisingly lags the S3 across the board, but the Mercedes-AMG A 35 offers much the same feel, simply wrapped in Mercedes rather than Audi packaging. Output and weight are basically a wash, so it's no surprise that braking and acceleration are so similar.

The GTI is also an interesting comparison. The two models share much underneath as both are based on the same platform from parent company Volkswagen. The GTI is slower because it lacks the S3's horsepower and all-wheel-drive system, though the Volkswagen's weight advantage shows in braking figures.