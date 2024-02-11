What's under the Vantage's hood?

Peel back the Vantage's bonnet and you'll find the Mercedes-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that powers that current model. But Aston engineers have tinkered under the hood, adding larger turbos and more to boost output from a respectable 503 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of torque to a lofty 656 hp and 590 lb-ft. Despite the huge bump in power, however, the Vantage's claimed 0-60 mph is 3.4 seconds — just a tenth of a second quicker than the current version. While larger turbos could increase the spool-up time, we think the culprit here is traction off the line. Even though the new Vantage's tires are wider (up 20 mm in the front and 30 mm at the rear), this is still a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car, and that's a lot of power to send to two wheels. The power increase should reap benefits in other metrics, like the quarter-mile time or — dare we say it — during an Edmunds U-Drags race.

Aston says there are more enhancements than what's on a specs sheet. Torsional stiffness is increased at the front and rear, and the results are said to improve steering feel and handling. The adaptive dampers are also retuned in the name of greater performance. The upgrades should help give the new Vantage a more defined purpose; the current model suffers from both an uncomfortable ride and wallowy driving dynamics. Though Aston might not have done anything to improve the former attribute, leaning into the performance edge could transform the Vantage into a capable sports car.