How's the K5's interior?

Intuitively laid out, with thoughtful spaces for odds and ends, the K5's interior is a comfortable space for drivers and passengers. New for 2025 is an updated haptic instrument panel that allows you to toggle the buttons to control the climate and audio systems, adjusted by knobs on either side. The toggle idea makes sense in terms of space and simplicity, but we’ll reserve judgment until we test it to see if it’s prone to slip-ups.

Kia’s audio control setup has been excellent in the past, so we’re hoping it doesn’t lose its ease of access. The center console got a makeover for this model, including larger cupholders (with the Stanley cup craze, that makes sense) and a now-standard wireless charging pad flanked by USB-C charge ports. Two more USB-C charge ports are found in the second row.

How's the K5's tech?

Kia equipped the current K5 with an impressive set of features, and the 2025 list is even better. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the lineup, and a new 12.3-inch touchscreen holds court in the center as part of an available single-pane curved display. Critically, Kia is adding over-the-air capability, which makes it easier for owners to update their car when new software is available or changes need to be made. Kia specifies that OTA updates “may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level” — stand by for more information.

There are more standard advanced driving systems too, like front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. But it isn't just the base LXS model that gets some love. Kia also paid attention to the luxury-themed EX trim, which now comes standard with many of the features from last year's EX Premium package. A heated steering wheel, Bose premium audio system and phone-as-key function are among the highlights.