Gas-Powered Mini Cooper C and Cooper S First Look: Not So EV After All

While global automakers seem to be putting their newest EVs front and center, British brand Mini opted to launch the gas-powered versions of its iconic Mini Cooper first for 2025. Mini says it’s committed to the “Power of Choice” so its customers can choose the powertrain that suits them best.

Overseas, the two models will come with a choice of three- or four-cylinder engines. U.S. customers interested in the 2025 Mini Cooper and Mini Cooper S will be offered a single power option: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Mini announced that the S variant will be good for 201 hp and 221 ft-lb of torque and says the diminutive car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. The brand will release details about the power specs of the standard Cooper closer to its launch later this year.

Notably, the 2025 Mini and Mini Cooper S will be equipped with automatic transmissions only. A spokesperson confirmed the manufacturer won’t offer a manual transmission option, which may be a disappointment to those who like to choose their own gears.