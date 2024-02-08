- British automaker Mini announced its first 2025 models will be gas-powered.
- U.S. versions are equipped with 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines.
- The Mini Cooper starts at $29,945 and the Mini Cooper S starts at $33,195.
Gas-Powered Mini Cooper C and Cooper S First Look: Not So EV After All
For 2025, Mini is going with gas-powered models before new electric versions
While global automakers seem to be putting their newest EVs front and center, British brand Mini opted to launch the gas-powered versions of its iconic Mini Cooper first for 2025. Mini says it’s committed to the “Power of Choice” so its customers can choose the powertrain that suits them best.
Overseas, the two models will come with a choice of three- or four-cylinder engines. U.S. customers interested in the 2025 Mini Cooper and Mini Cooper S will be offered a single power option: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Mini announced that the S variant will be good for 201 hp and 221 ft-lb of torque and says the diminutive car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. The brand will release details about the power specs of the standard Cooper closer to its launch later this year.
Notably, the 2025 Mini and Mini Cooper S will be equipped with automatic transmissions only. A spokesperson confirmed the manufacturer won’t offer a manual transmission option, which may be a disappointment to those who like to choose their own gears.
The 65-year-old company also made some interior improvements to the Mini Cooper and Cooper S (most of which you can see in the video above, as the EV's interior carries over directly to the one in the gas-powered car). A new steering wheel fits into the minimalist aesthetic, enhanced by a panoramic glass roof. Plus, it’s a little roomier, this time; cargo space expands from 8.9 cubic feet behind the seats (up from 8.7 cubic feet in the previous model) to 34.4 cubic feet when the rear seat is folded in a 60/40 split.
Mini redesigned the grille for 2025, topping it with new horizontal LED daytime running lights with three selectable light signatures that feature welcome and goodbye animation. Twelve sensors are placed around the car for driver assist functionality.
The U.S. version of the sportier Mini Cooper S comes first, starting production March 2024 with a starting price of $33,195. In July, the Mini Cooper will start production with a base price of $29,945.
Edmunds says
With more power and a new face-lift in 2025, we're looking forward to the newest experience of the perenially fun Mini Cooper.