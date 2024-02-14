Chrysler Halcyon Concept Presents a Vision of the Future

Chrysler has seen a lot of changes over its 99 years of existence, and not all of it good. In recent years, the brand has gradually whittled its lineup down to two vehicles: the Pacifica minivan and the old-school Chrysler 300. The Pacifica has faced steep competition, but it’s still a solid performer, offering luxury touches not seen in other people movers. However, the 300 sedan took its last breath in December of last year.

This week, the legacy automaker revealed something completely new in its Halcyon Concept EV. Merriam-Webster describes the word "halcyon" as “characterized by happiness, great success, and prosperity” and it seems Chrysler is looking into its future with optimism.