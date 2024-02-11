Did you happen to notice that used EV prices are plummeting? Some electric cars that used to be really expensive are now worth about half as much as new ones. That's shocking, no pun intended. So we thought we'd put together a list of some EVs that have lost a ton of value — and news flash, some of these finds are barely a few years old.
Five Fantastic Used EV Deals Right Now
EV prices are dropping like flies
Audi e-tron GT
The e-tron GT is Audi's first all-electric sedan and it looks magnificent. The GT balances those good looks with excellent on-road comfort, ample speed, and an upscale cabin packed full of the latest tech features. If the e-tron GT were the first of its kind, it would be a groundbreaking vehicle. Unfortunately, there are other EVs that are simply better.
Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan
The EQS, in a nutshell, is an electric S-Class. Just like an S-Class, the EQS is comfortable, quiet and packed full of features. It also has a roomy cargo area and a long range on a full charge. There are a few drawbacks, such as mediocre rear seat space, but overall the EQS is a smart pick for a luxury EV.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is sporty and fun to drive. It also has plenty of range and is decently roomy for people and cargo. It does suffer from some minor comfort issues, but overall it's one of our more highly recommended picks for a small electric SUV.
Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 delivers an overall enjoyable driving experience. It's nimble and quick, and its minimalistic interior design looks modern and upscale. Plenty of range and ease of charging are also high points. Build quality can be a bit of a dice roll, but ultimately there's a lot of upside to the Model 3 for the price.
Chevy Bolt
The Chevrolet Bolt was early on the EV scene and we lauded it for its relatively spacious interior, fun-to-drive nature and solid amount of range. Those qualities are still present with the latest Bolt, and they're joined by a nicer interior and excellent value. A mediocre ride quality and relatively slow DC fast charging are drawbacks, but overall the Bolt is a smart pick for a low-priced EV.
Edmunds says
Be sure to keep an eye out — these prices might get even lower, and soon.