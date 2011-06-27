Vehicle overview

Being the middle child can be pretty tough; just ask the 2011 Cadillac STS. Sitting between the Euro-flavored CTS and the ever-popular, old-school DTS land yacht, the STS is almost invisible, earning less than half the sales of its siblings. Yet the STS is a well-rounded member of the Cadillac family, offering handsome exterior style, respectable performance and relatively agile handling. It also offers a decent collection of high-tech gizmos to keep savvy consumers happy. But now on its seventh model year since being introduced, the STS looks a little aged compared to newer and fresher luxury sedans.

This year Cadillac has discontinued the V8 engine option, leaving the 302-horsepower V6 as the sole engine choice. It's not such a big loss, to be honest, as the V6 has been the better pick anyway, but now the STS is out of contention if you really must have a V8-powered luxury sedan. One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the STS's athletic handling, not to mention a price that typically undercuts this car's European rivals by thousands.

Yet we can also see how this middle child gets lost in the schoolyard of the luxury-sedan segment. Not only are there the typical rivals such as the 2011 BMW 5 Series, Lexus GS and 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but also the 2011 Infiniti M37 and 2011 Hyundai Genesis. In particular, the Genesis presents intriguing value thanks to its choice of powerful V6 and V8 engines, handsomely crafted cabin and hard-to-resist price tag. There is also the all-wheel-drive Acura RL as well as the aforementioned Cadillac CTS, a smaller version of the STS package that offers an even more sporting drive as well as a much lower price.

Overall, the 2011 Cadillac STS remains a decent luxury sedan. But with so many superior entries in this segment, we'd still advise you to check out the competition before making a decision.