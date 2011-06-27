Estimated values
2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,097
|$8,109
|$9,525
|Clean
|$5,620
|$7,475
|$8,777
|Average
|$4,665
|$6,207
|$7,280
|Rough
|$3,711
|$4,940
|$5,784
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac STS V6 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,726
|$9,082
|$10,041
|Clean
|$7,122
|$8,372
|$9,253
|Average
|$5,912
|$6,952
|$7,675
|Rough
|$4,703
|$5,533
|$6,098
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,938
|$9,146
|$10,699
|Clean
|$6,395
|$8,431
|$9,859
|Average
|$5,309
|$7,001
|$8,178
|Rough
|$4,223
|$5,572
|$6,497