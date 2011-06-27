Estimated values
1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$4,404
|$5,824
|Clean
|$1,449
|$3,925
|$5,208
|Average
|$1,094
|$2,966
|$3,975
|Rough
|$740
|$2,007
|$2,741
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$4,241
|$5,297
|Clean
|$1,920
|$3,780
|$4,736
|Average
|$1,450
|$2,856
|$3,615
|Rough
|$980
|$1,933
|$2,493
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,263
|$6,087
|$6,979
|Clean
|$3,798
|$5,424
|$6,240
|Average
|$2,868
|$4,099
|$4,762
|Rough
|$1,938
|$2,774
|$3,284