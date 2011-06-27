Estimated values
2003 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$2,851
|$3,405
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,582
|$3,087
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,042
|$2,450
|Rough
|$946
|$1,502
|$1,814
Estimated values
2003 GMC Envoy SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,857
|$2,961
|$3,536
|Clean
|$1,682
|$2,681
|$3,205
|Average
|$1,333
|$2,120
|$2,544
|Rough
|$983
|$1,560
|$1,883
Estimated values
2003 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,864
|$2,808
|$3,298
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,542
|$2,990
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,010
|$2,374
|Rough
|$987
|$1,479
|$1,757
Estimated values
2003 GMC Envoy SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,833
|$2,831
|$3,350
|Clean
|$1,660
|$2,563
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,315
|$2,027
|$2,411
|Rough
|$970
|$1,491
|$1,785