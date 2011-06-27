Estimated values
2000 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,622
|$3,202
|Clean
|$1,361
|$2,322
|$2,838
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,722
|$2,111
|Rough
|$643
|$1,122
|$1,384
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,758
|$3,368
|Clean
|$1,428
|$2,442
|$2,986
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,811
|$2,221
|Rough
|$674
|$1,180
|$1,456
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Corolla VE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,578
|$3,120
|Clean
|$1,387
|$2,283
|$2,765
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,694
|$2,057
|Rough
|$655
|$1,104
|$1,349