Estimated values
1994 Ford Probe SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$615
|$1,271
|$1,627
|Clean
|$543
|$1,126
|$1,441
|Average
|$400
|$835
|$1,070
|Rough
|$256
|$544
|$699
Estimated values
1994 Ford Probe 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,250
|$1,627
|Clean
|$485
|$1,107
|$1,441
|Average
|$357
|$820
|$1,070
|Rough
|$228
|$534
|$699
Estimated values
1994 Ford Probe GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,278
|$1,627
|Clean
|$560
|$1,132
|$1,441
|Average
|$412
|$839
|$1,070
|Rough
|$264
|$547
|$699