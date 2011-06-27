  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2016 Subaru Forester
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Subaru Forester Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,003$16,548$19,132
Clean$13,625$16,091$18,585
Average$12,869$15,179$17,490
Rough$12,113$14,266$16,394
Sell my 2016 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,669$13,790$15,944
Clean$11,354$13,410$15,488
Average$10,724$12,649$14,575
Rough$10,094$11,889$13,662
Sell my 2016 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,653$14,952$17,289
Clean$12,311$14,540$16,794
Average$11,628$13,716$15,804
Rough$10,945$12,891$14,814
Sell my 2016 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,592$12,969$15,379
Clean$10,306$12,612$14,939
Average$9,734$11,896$14,058
Rough$9,163$11,181$13,178
Sell my 2016 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,568$17,216$19,906
Clean$14,175$16,741$19,336
Average$13,388$15,792$18,196
Rough$12,602$14,842$17,057
Sell my 2016 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,808$17,500$20,234
Clean$14,408$17,017$19,655
Average$13,609$16,052$18,497
Rough$12,810$15,087$17,338
Sell my 2016 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,994$18,901$21,853
Clean$15,562$18,380$21,228
Average$14,699$17,338$19,977
Rough$13,835$16,295$18,725
Sell my 2016 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,449$14,712$17,010
Clean$12,113$14,306$16,523
Average$11,441$13,495$15,549
Rough$10,769$12,684$14,575
Sell my 2016 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,306 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,612 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,306 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,612 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,306 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,612 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Subaru Forester ranges from $9,163 to $15,379, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.