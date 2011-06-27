Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,003
|$16,548
|$19,132
|Clean
|$13,625
|$16,091
|$18,585
|Average
|$12,869
|$15,179
|$17,490
|Rough
|$12,113
|$14,266
|$16,394
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,669
|$13,790
|$15,944
|Clean
|$11,354
|$13,410
|$15,488
|Average
|$10,724
|$12,649
|$14,575
|Rough
|$10,094
|$11,889
|$13,662
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,653
|$14,952
|$17,289
|Clean
|$12,311
|$14,540
|$16,794
|Average
|$11,628
|$13,716
|$15,804
|Rough
|$10,945
|$12,891
|$14,814
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,592
|$12,969
|$15,379
|Clean
|$10,306
|$12,612
|$14,939
|Average
|$9,734
|$11,896
|$14,058
|Rough
|$9,163
|$11,181
|$13,178
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,568
|$17,216
|$19,906
|Clean
|$14,175
|$16,741
|$19,336
|Average
|$13,388
|$15,792
|$18,196
|Rough
|$12,602
|$14,842
|$17,057
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,808
|$17,500
|$20,234
|Clean
|$14,408
|$17,017
|$19,655
|Average
|$13,609
|$16,052
|$18,497
|Rough
|$12,810
|$15,087
|$17,338
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,994
|$18,901
|$21,853
|Clean
|$15,562
|$18,380
|$21,228
|Average
|$14,699
|$17,338
|$19,977
|Rough
|$13,835
|$16,295
|$18,725
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,449
|$14,712
|$17,010
|Clean
|$12,113
|$14,306
|$16,523
|Average
|$11,441
|$13,495
|$15,549
|Rough
|$10,769
|$12,684
|$14,575