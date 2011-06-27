  1. Home
2017 Kia Forte Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,988$14,226$16,668
Clean$11,629$13,806$16,147
Average$10,909$12,964$15,105
Rough$10,189$12,123$14,063
Shop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,172$13,521$16,073
Clean$10,837$13,121$15,571
Average$10,166$12,321$14,566
Rough$9,495$11,522$13,562
Shop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,424$10,361$12,460
Clean$8,171$10,055$12,071
Average$7,665$9,442$11,292
Rough$7,159$8,829$10,514
Shop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,157$10,014$12,027
Clean$7,912$9,718$11,651
Average$7,422$9,126$10,899
Rough$6,933$8,533$10,148
Shop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,681$9,424$11,313
Clean$7,451$9,146$10,959
Average$6,990$8,588$10,252
Rough$6,529$8,031$9,545
Shop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,244$12,326$14,591
Clean$9,936$11,962$14,135
Average$9,321$11,233$13,223
Rough$8,706$10,504$12,311
Shop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,555$11,614$13,849
Clean$9,268$11,271$13,416
Average$8,694$10,584$12,551
Rough$8,121$9,897$11,685
Shop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,895$10,897$13,067
Clean$8,629$10,575$12,659
Average$8,095$9,931$11,842
Rough$7,561$9,286$11,026
Shop for a used Kia Forte near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,451 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,146 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Forte is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,451 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,146 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Kia Forte, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,451 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,146 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Kia Forte and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Kia Forte ranges from $6,529 to $11,313, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Kia Forte is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.