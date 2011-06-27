Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,988
|$14,226
|$16,668
|Clean
|$11,629
|$13,806
|$16,147
|Average
|$10,909
|$12,964
|$15,105
|Rough
|$10,189
|$12,123
|$14,063
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,172
|$13,521
|$16,073
|Clean
|$10,837
|$13,121
|$15,571
|Average
|$10,166
|$12,321
|$14,566
|Rough
|$9,495
|$11,522
|$13,562
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,424
|$10,361
|$12,460
|Clean
|$8,171
|$10,055
|$12,071
|Average
|$7,665
|$9,442
|$11,292
|Rough
|$7,159
|$8,829
|$10,514
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,157
|$10,014
|$12,027
|Clean
|$7,912
|$9,718
|$11,651
|Average
|$7,422
|$9,126
|$10,899
|Rough
|$6,933
|$8,533
|$10,148
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,681
|$9,424
|$11,313
|Clean
|$7,451
|$9,146
|$10,959
|Average
|$6,990
|$8,588
|$10,252
|Rough
|$6,529
|$8,031
|$9,545
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,244
|$12,326
|$14,591
|Clean
|$9,936
|$11,962
|$14,135
|Average
|$9,321
|$11,233
|$13,223
|Rough
|$8,706
|$10,504
|$12,311
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,555
|$11,614
|$13,849
|Clean
|$9,268
|$11,271
|$13,416
|Average
|$8,694
|$10,584
|$12,551
|Rough
|$8,121
|$9,897
|$11,685
Estimated values
2017 Kia Forte S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,895
|$10,897
|$13,067
|Clean
|$8,629
|$10,575
|$12,659
|Average
|$8,095
|$9,931
|$11,842
|Rough
|$7,561
|$9,286
|$11,026