Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,855
|$36,050
|$37,506
|Clean
|$34,237
|$35,405
|$36,831
|Average
|$33,000
|$34,116
|$35,481
|Rough
|$31,764
|$32,828
|$34,131
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,498
|$37,669
|$39,098
|Clean
|$35,851
|$36,996
|$38,395
|Average
|$34,556
|$35,649
|$36,987
|Rough
|$33,261
|$34,303
|$35,580
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,561
|$39,921
|$41,581
|Clean
|$37,877
|$39,207
|$40,833
|Average
|$36,509
|$37,780
|$39,336
|Rough
|$35,141
|$36,353
|$37,839
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,582
|$38,695
|$40,054
|Clean
|$36,915
|$38,004
|$39,333
|Average
|$35,582
|$36,620
|$37,891
|Rough
|$34,249
|$35,237
|$36,449
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,906
|$31,238
|$32,866
|Clean
|$29,375
|$30,680
|$32,274
|Average
|$28,314
|$29,563
|$31,091
|Rough
|$27,253
|$28,446
|$29,908
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,920
|$35,094
|$36,525
|Clean
|$33,319
|$34,467
|$35,868
|Average
|$32,115
|$33,212
|$34,553
|Rough
|$30,912
|$31,957
|$33,238
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,054
|$36,245
|$37,698
|Clean
|$34,432
|$35,597
|$37,020
|Average
|$33,188
|$34,301
|$35,663
|Rough
|$31,945
|$33,006
|$34,306
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,451
|$28,732
|$30,298
|Clean
|$26,964
|$28,219
|$29,753
|Average
|$25,990
|$27,192
|$28,662
|Rough
|$25,016
|$26,164
|$27,572
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,061
|$37,239
|$38,675
|Clean
|$35,421
|$36,573
|$37,979
|Average
|$34,142
|$35,242
|$36,587
|Rough
|$32,863
|$33,910
|$35,194
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,742
|$33,037
|$34,616
|Clean
|$31,179
|$32,446
|$33,993
|Average
|$30,053
|$31,265
|$32,747
|Rough
|$28,927
|$30,084
|$31,501
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,060
|$30,291
|$31,794
|Clean
|$28,545
|$29,750
|$31,222
|Average
|$27,514
|$28,667
|$30,077
|Rough
|$26,483
|$27,584
|$28,933
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,713
|$32,027
|$33,631
|Clean
|$30,168
|$31,454
|$33,025
|Average
|$29,079
|$30,309
|$31,815
|Rough
|$27,989
|$29,164
|$30,604
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,740
|$40,822
|$42,141
|Clean
|$39,035
|$40,092
|$41,382
|Average
|$37,625
|$38,633
|$39,865
|Rough
|$36,215
|$37,173
|$38,348