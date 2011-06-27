  1. Home
2019 Toyota Highlander Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,855$36,050$37,506
Clean$34,237$35,405$36,831
Average$33,000$34,116$35,481
Rough$31,764$32,828$34,131
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,498$37,669$39,098
Clean$35,851$36,996$38,395
Average$34,556$35,649$36,987
Rough$33,261$34,303$35,580
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,561$39,921$41,581
Clean$37,877$39,207$40,833
Average$36,509$37,780$39,336
Rough$35,141$36,353$37,839
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,582$38,695$40,054
Clean$36,915$38,004$39,333
Average$35,582$36,620$37,891
Rough$34,249$35,237$36,449
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,906$31,238$32,866
Clean$29,375$30,680$32,274
Average$28,314$29,563$31,091
Rough$27,253$28,446$29,908
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,920$35,094$36,525
Clean$33,319$34,467$35,868
Average$32,115$33,212$34,553
Rough$30,912$31,957$33,238
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,054$36,245$37,698
Clean$34,432$35,597$37,020
Average$33,188$34,301$35,663
Rough$31,945$33,006$34,306
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,451$28,732$30,298
Clean$26,964$28,219$29,753
Average$25,990$27,192$28,662
Rough$25,016$26,164$27,572
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,061$37,239$38,675
Clean$35,421$36,573$37,979
Average$34,142$35,242$36,587
Rough$32,863$33,910$35,194
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,742$33,037$34,616
Clean$31,179$32,446$33,993
Average$30,053$31,265$32,747
Rough$28,927$30,084$31,501
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,060$30,291$31,794
Clean$28,545$29,750$31,222
Average$27,514$28,667$30,077
Rough$26,483$27,584$28,933
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,713$32,027$33,631
Clean$30,168$31,454$33,025
Average$29,079$30,309$31,815
Rough$27,989$29,164$30,604
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,740$40,822$42,141
Clean$39,035$40,092$41,382
Average$37,625$38,633$39,865
Rough$36,215$37,173$38,348
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,597 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,597 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,597 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Toyota Highlander ranges from $31,945 to $37,698, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.