  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Fleetwood
  4. Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale
List Price Estimate
$756 - $1,625
Used Fleetwood for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Engine upgraded to 200-horsepower, 4.9-liter V8 from 180-horsepower, 4.5-liter V8.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a great old car
Cadillac Jack,01/16/2005
These front-wheel-drive Fleetwoods are great cars. I bought mine used four years ago and it now shows 178,000 miles on the odometer, with another 100,000 to go without question. It's comfortable, reasonably good on gas (around 21 mpg combined city/highway) and because it's front- wheel-drive it is great in the winter. If you're shopping for one in the 'rust- belt', be sure to look closely for hidden rust; a common problem on these (in the trunk, lift up the carpet covering the wheel housing, under the hood, look to the inner fender area with a flashlight). They are going cheap lately and are a decent "grocery- getter." One can be had for around $1,000 (don't let high mileage scare you off...I've seen them with 300,000 miles on them)
My new car - 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood
Guppy,07/27/2002
I have owned his car for 1 1/2 months - Since June 12/02, and it is a joy to drive. It only gets about 20 miles o the gallon but the comfort and excellence of the car warrants this expense.
Big boy and new baby
majara,12/27/2003
We have 3 kids and are expecting a 4th. I previously drove a 97 Corolla which was a great little car, but if all five of us wanted to go for a ride it could not happened. We are having a new baby and I dropoff and pick up the kids, so with Big boy we can all take a ride. The car floats instead of rolls on the road, acceloration from a stand still is great, it response well to braking, too. With all the cool gadgets, ie rear light vanity mirrors,arm rest and heat vents, powered from seats and that good ole american factory stereo I am happy!
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
See all Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood

Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Overview

The Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood is offered in the following submodels: Fleetwood Sedan, Fleetwood Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, Sixty Special 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwoods are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Can't find a used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwoods you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Fleetwood for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,429.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,764.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Fleetwood for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,619.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,107.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Fleetwood lease specials

Related Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles