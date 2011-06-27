  1. Home
1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Dual airbags and rounded styling characterize this Brougham replacement, which is based on stretched Chevy Caprice chassis. Length is up 4.1 inches. Yowza! Traction control and ABS are standard. Optional trailer tow group gives car a 7,000-pound towing capacity. Goofy digital dashboard standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Most helpful consumer reviews

My '93 Brougham
Mr. Big,12/12/2006
I have owned my fully-optioned Fleetwood Brougham since new in 1993. The car now has 165,000 miles and it has never had a single problem. It is garaged and well cared for and most people ask if it is new when they see it, even after almost 14 years. I have bought many other cars in the interim, but will always keep the brougham and my 2002 Thunderbird Blue T-Bird which now has 5,000 miles on it after 5 years. The 1993 Fleetwood Brougham is the equivalent of owning an American Rolls Royce and should be treated and valued accordingly.
Oldie but Goodie
KingsX,08/21/2008
I purchased this car through the original owner. It has about 103,000 miles and still drives great! I have an Escalade and a SRX. My wife & I took the Fleetwood to Colorado last summer, because it has the best gas economy of all of them. We averaged over 25 mpg overall on the trip. It rides great, has good handling, and is very stately looking. I get compliments much of the time. A lot of car for the money.
NEVER BUY A LINCOLN
BIG DADDY,11/15/2002
I LOVE MY 93 CADDY. I HAVE 179,000 MILES ON IT AND I HAVE NEVER HAD A TUNE UP. FAST AS A SON OF A GUN. I KEEP IT VERY CLEAN, I HAVE VOUGE TYRES AND STAR WIRE TRU SPOKE WHEELS ON IT. IT ALWAYS TURN HEADS WHEN I DRIVE IT ON NICE DAYS.I LOVE THE TRACTION CONTROL AND THE ABS. I HATE MY 99 LINCOLN TOWN CAR.
Land Yacht!
scottywood,09/01/2014
4dr Sedan
I purchased a one owner '93 Fleetwood Brougham with 33,030 miles on it. I've been looking at these cars for 20 years and now it's "home". I drove over 600 miles in one day and arrived as refreshed as when I left. Imagine floating across the highway at 75 mph seated on a full sized leather sofa. When our kids are in the car they whisper and say that it reminds them of a library. I'm only sorry that these beautiful American Dream Machines are disappearing. Update: I've gone from 33,030 miles to 66,500 miles on the odometer with no mechanical issues. She is as smooth as glass. No regrets concerning this purchase.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
