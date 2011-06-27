1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,183 - $2,541
Used Fleetwood for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Dual airbags and rounded styling characterize this Brougham replacement, which is based on stretched Chevy Caprice chassis. Length is up 4.1 inches. Yowza! Traction control and ABS are standard. Optional trailer tow group gives car a 7,000-pound towing capacity. Goofy digital dashboard standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mr. Big,12/12/2006
I have owned my fully-optioned Fleetwood Brougham since new in 1993. The car now has 165,000 miles and it has never had a single problem. It is garaged and well cared for and most people ask if it is new when they see it, even after almost 14 years. I have bought many other cars in the interim, but will always keep the brougham and my 2002 Thunderbird Blue T-Bird which now has 5,000 miles on it after 5 years. The 1993 Fleetwood Brougham is the equivalent of owning an American Rolls Royce and should be treated and valued accordingly.
KingsX,08/21/2008
I purchased this car through the original owner. It has about 103,000 miles and still drives great! I have an Escalade and a SRX. My wife & I took the Fleetwood to Colorado last summer, because it has the best gas economy of all of them. We averaged over 25 mpg overall on the trip. It rides great, has good handling, and is very stately looking. I get compliments much of the time. A lot of car for the money.
BIG DADDY,11/15/2002
I LOVE MY 93 CADDY. I HAVE 179,000 MILES ON IT AND I HAVE NEVER HAD A TUNE UP. FAST AS A SON OF A GUN. I KEEP IT VERY CLEAN, I HAVE VOUGE TYRES AND STAR WIRE TRU SPOKE WHEELS ON IT. IT ALWAYS TURN HEADS WHEN I DRIVE IT ON NICE DAYS.I LOVE THE TRACTION CONTROL AND THE ABS. I HATE MY 99 LINCOLN TOWN CAR.
scottywood,09/01/2014
4dr Sedan
I purchased a one owner '93 Fleetwood Brougham with 33,030 miles on it. I've been looking at these cars for 20 years and now it's "home". I drove over 600 miles in one day and arrived as refreshed as when I left. Imagine floating across the highway at 75 mph seated on a full sized leather sofa. When our kids are in the car they whisper and say that it reminds them of a library. I'm only sorry that these beautiful American Dream Machines are disappearing. Update: I've gone from 33,030 miles to 66,500 miles on the odometer with no mechanical issues. She is as smooth as glass. No regrets concerning this purchase.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Fleetwood
Related Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019