I have owned my fully-optioned Fleetwood Brougham since new in 1993. The car now has 165,000 miles and it has never had a single problem. It is garaged and well cared for and most people ask if it is new when they see it, even after almost 14 years. I have bought many other cars in the interim, but will always keep the brougham and my 2002 Thunderbird Blue T-Bird which now has 5,000 miles on it after 5 years. The 1993 Fleetwood Brougham is the equivalent of owning an American Rolls Royce and should be treated and valued accordingly.

