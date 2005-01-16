Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 69,608 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,295
- 69,057 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
- 56,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,135
Cadillac Jack,01/16/2005
These front-wheel-drive Fleetwoods are great cars. I bought mine used four years ago and it now shows 178,000 miles on the odometer, with another 100,000 to go without question. It's comfortable, reasonably good on gas (around 21 mpg combined city/highway) and because it's front- wheel-drive it is great in the winter. If you're shopping for one in the 'rust- belt', be sure to look closely for hidden rust; a common problem on these (in the trunk, lift up the carpet covering the wheel housing, under the hood, look to the inner fender area with a flashlight). They are going cheap lately and are a decent "grocery- getter." One can be had for around $1,000 (don't let high mileage scare you off...I've seen them with 300,000 miles on them)