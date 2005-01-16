Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,608 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,295

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,057 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1996 Cadillac Fleetwood

    56,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,135

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood

  • 5
    (100%)
Still a great old car
Cadillac Jack,01/16/2005
These front-wheel-drive Fleetwoods are great cars. I bought mine used four years ago and it now shows 178,000 miles on the odometer, with another 100,000 to go without question. It's comfortable, reasonably good on gas (around 21 mpg combined city/highway) and because it's front- wheel-drive it is great in the winter. If you're shopping for one in the 'rust- belt', be sure to look closely for hidden rust; a common problem on these (in the trunk, lift up the carpet covering the wheel housing, under the hood, look to the inner fender area with a flashlight). They are going cheap lately and are a decent "grocery- getter." One can be had for around $1,000 (don't let high mileage scare you off...I've seen them with 300,000 miles on them)
