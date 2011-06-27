Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Consumer Reviews

Still a great old car Cadillac Jack , 01/16/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful These front-wheel-drive Fleetwoods are great cars. I bought mine used four years ago and it now shows 178,000 miles on the odometer, with another 100,000 to go without question. It's comfortable, reasonably good on gas (around 21 mpg combined city/highway) and because it's front- wheel-drive it is great in the winter. If you're shopping for one in the 'rust- belt', be sure to look closely for hidden rust; a common problem on these (in the trunk, lift up the carpet covering the wheel housing, under the hood, look to the inner fender area with a flashlight). They are going cheap lately and are a decent "grocery- getter." One can be had for around $1,000 (don't let high mileage scare you off...I've seen them with 300,000 miles on them) Report Abuse

My new car - 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Guppy , 07/27/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned his car for 1 1/2 months - Since June 12/02, and it is a joy to drive. It only gets about 20 miles o the gallon but the comfort and excellence of the car warrants this expense.