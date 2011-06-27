I am the proud owner of 1990 Fleetwood Cadillac. I have a few things to say about this American Lion. It is a better drive than almost anything being put out there on the streets today by many manufacturers who are charging prices in excess of $30.000, I beleive that the 1990 Fleetwood is one of the best cars I have ever driven. It is smooth it has an excessive amount of power and the driver always feel like he or she is in total control of the vehicule. Make no mistake if you wish to make a purchase that will offer strength coupled with class and reliability I strongly urge that you take a second look at this simply irresistable American beauty.

