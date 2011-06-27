  1. Home
1990 Cadillac Fleetwood Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

More powerful 4.5-liter V8 debuts. Driver airbag is made standard. Anti-theft ignition lock is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fleetwood still tops and good
D. Crump Sr.,06/13/2002
I have owned previous Cadillac Fleetwoods from the sevevties up to this new Millenium and I must say that with the 4.5ltr engine the Fleetwood is still the standard of the world, not omitting the 4.9ltr engine but the 4.5ltr is faster in response and in performance. I quite sure all Fltwood owners will still say it is still good to be in a Fleetwood. (sixty special)
Just put the key in and GO!!!
Hercules,10/20/2002
I am the proud owner of 1990 Fleetwood Cadillac. I have a few things to say about this American Lion. It is a better drive than almost anything being put out there on the streets today by many manufacturers who are charging prices in excess of $30.000, I beleive that the 1990 Fleetwood is one of the best cars I have ever driven. It is smooth it has an excessive amount of power and the driver always feel like he or she is in total control of the vehicule. Make no mistake if you wish to make a purchase that will offer strength coupled with class and reliability I strongly urge that you take a second look at this simply irresistable American beauty.
sassy caddy
heartdoc,11/17/2002
i must say that ownership of this auto has been very pleasent.having owned other flagship cars,this caddy stands out in top form.the ride is excellant,and the handleing very respectful for a large auto.seating is comfy,as a caddy always offers.however,the most noteable feature is performace.the 4.5 v-8 takes no prisoners.it is quite powerful,and totes the caddy to the speed limit and beyond very quickly.some peppy small car traffic-light racers get red faced when this caddy shows its muscle.
Beautiful Ride
mikeh,08/31/2003
I managed to get a clean, low mileage sixty special at a great price. This car has loads of power, and is quiet at the same time. Tons of room, comfortable seats-everything you'd expect out of a cadillac. I dont think there is any other car on the road today at this price that would even remotely compare to the comfort, power and style of this beauty.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4300 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
