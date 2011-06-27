I loved this car!!!! Had 135k miles when I bought it and 243k when I hit the dear. I am very thankful I was in my cad and not my wifes low hood tinny metal car. I love the ride and had up to 28mpg on highway after chainging the front calipurs, they were hanging up robbing my milage. I love driving in the snow and this car was GREAT for that, with good traction. I'm going to miss her. Now looking for an other caddy to replace my baby! Im not sure about changing body styles though but looks like I have no choice if I get a newer model.

