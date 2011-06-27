  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Fleetwood
  4. Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,772
Used Fleetwood for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Traction control standard. Platinum-tipped spark plugs mean tune-ups happen every 100,000 miles. Electrochromatic rearview mirror made standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood.

5(25%)
4(75%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Baby
DaddyOk,11/20/2009
I loved this car!!!! Had 135k miles when I bought it and 243k when I hit the dear. I am very thankful I was in my cad and not my wifes low hood tinny metal car. I love the ride and had up to 28mpg on highway after chainging the front calipurs, they were hanging up robbing my milage. I love driving in the snow and this car was GREAT for that, with good traction. I'm going to miss her. Now looking for an other caddy to replace my baby! Im not sure about changing body styles though but looks like I have no choice if I get a newer model.
Love my 'new-to-me' boat...
delerium75,04/08/2014
This has been a good car so far...bought it with 108K in 08-2013, now at 117K and climbing. Minimal fixes so far for a 22 year old car...transmission cooler lines, tie rod end, ball joint and an EGR valve on top of full tune up and fluid changes when I got it. The car had been maintained well prior to me buying it and it shows. She floats down the worst of Michigan roads and has enough space for everyone. Trunk is large and wide (fit a lawn mower AND weed trimmer with it closed). Seats are very comfortable for long drives and the 4.9L has plenty of power for passing on two-lane roads. I average about 17-19mpg in mixed driving, 20-23 on the highway (70mph+) and premium is required.
Maybe not perfect, but something special
Viclane,10/01/2002
This is the first Cadillac I've owned, but I've had the opportunity to drive several. I love this car, it has class and smart lines at the same time. Mine has a few problems to fix, like the ABS control module and computer ride, but the performance of the V8 is outstanding and even with shocks that need replacing it rides great. The Bose Gold CD system is great except I have one rear speaker that is bad. The handling of this large car is outstanding for it's size.
1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan
Harry J Singman,01/16/2007
This car is very comfortable to drive and has excellent acceleration and handling abilities. It is very passenger friendly, roomy, and safe feeling. Its fuel economy is terrible, and premium fuel is absolutely required, but this is not an economy car so some trade-offs are expected. Its frequency of repairs is about average, but some parts are very expensive, excessively so, I think. Overall, this car provides a pleasant driving and owning experience.
See all 4 reviews of the 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
See all Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood

Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Overview

The Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood is offered in the following submodels: Fleetwood Sedan, Fleetwood Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Sixty Special 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwoods are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Can't find a used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwoods you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Fleetwood for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,722.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,653.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Fleetwood for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,066.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Fleetwood lease specials

Related Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles