Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

05 AWD Cadillac Escalade BEST SUV CADDY MADE 02 17 JD , 03/05/2017 AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful If your looking for a top notch American Quality SUV then the 05 Escalade beats them ALL hands down. Ive driven Domestic and foreign and won't let my 05 Escalade go. I can get a new 2017 but don't want it. THIS YEAR AND MODEL YOU CAN'T FIND. I HAVE DEALERS CALLING ME TO SELL AND ANSWER IS NO. I'M PUSHING 150K AND KNOCK ON WOOD NO MAJOR ISSUES JUST MAINTENANCE. IF YOU CAN FIND ONE LOADED LIKE MINE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED. GO CADILLAC...... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

$55,000 Peice of junk 05escalade , 12/11/2009 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I replaced the fuel pump at 61000 miles.Speedo Doesn't work anymore.and at 84000 miles i just got to replace the transmission.over car looks and feels great but has alot of issues. Report Abuse

Wonderful Skip1000 , 07/30/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I put 7500 miles on it this summer when we took a drive from California to Pennsylvania. It is a wonderful vehicle to travel in. I also tow a jeep wrangler with the Escalade, its easy to forget you are towing anything. If you are looking for an SUV and want the very best, by an Escalade. Report Abuse

Why did my dad sell this car.... carboy1993 , 09/23/2011 14 of 16 people found this review helpful My dad bought this car from a huge car enthusiast. It was fully decked out, on 22s, chrome door handles, gas door, mirrors, all 4 windows were tinted, remote start, second row tv, gps. the previous guy even took out the original seats and put in custom black leather seats, he also put in a train horn alarm, ipod auxillary, and thousands of dollars worth of speakers and subs to make the bose audio twice as loud, just as bassy, and very very clear froma distance. The car was in perfect shape inside and out, very reliable for the 1 year we had it. I got to drive it twice a week, and my girlfriend loved it jsut as much as she loves me. The reason we sold it-gas mileage. I still miss it Report Abuse