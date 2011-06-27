Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews
The Car So Nice We Bought It Twice
Leased this vehicle for 39 months, liked it so much that we purchased it when it came off lease. Car is fun to drive; suspension gives it great handling for a relatively large car. Interior is nice and very intuitive. We test drove a BMW 3 when we purchased, the 3 is fine but we use this car for family road trips and the back seat and cargo space on the 3 were a joke. Have now had the Cad for more than four years with one minor cosmetic issue which was fixed at zero cost under warranty.
This car is the definition of fun.
This car competes well with the German counterparts, especially in the dollar amount it cost. You get a lot for the money. The tech in it is great, the car is quiet, the seats are comfortable, and it travels well with the wife and I, and our two kids. The fit and finish are top notch. All of these were a plus because what I was really looking for was a car that handled well and could be a lot of fun. I have the performance edition and it comes with the 3.6 engine and the FE2 suspension. The engine provides plenty of power, but straight line speed is not what makes this car a stand out. After all, a lot of cars have decent 0 to 60mph times. It's the superb steering, suspension and brakes. Last summer I really got a chance to push it to the limits by keeping up with an Audi TT on the curvy back roads of Wisconsin. I finally slowed down when it started raining ( I did have my wife and one of my kids in the car with me). As for reliability, in the time I've had it, it has only needed to be repaired once. That was for a leaky seal around the sunroof. If you want a fun sedan, if you want a family sedan, try this car. I don't think you'll be disappointed. From here on is an update to my original review. The car continues to be reliable. The all wheel drive has been spectacular in these Iowa winters. It is still a blast to drive. I just wish the roads where I live were as fun as the roads in Wisconsin. I've had to replace the tires and it was a little spendy. But when I bought a sports sedan, I knew things wouldn't be cheap like on my wife's little Hyundai. I stick with my original assessment: If you want a fun family sports sedan, the CTS won't disappoint. From here is another update as of Jan 2018. The car is still fun. Last fall I was again driving in Wisconsin. I picked a very curvy road for the route. It was awesome taking those 25 and 30 mph curves at 55 and 60 mph. The same goes for cloverleaf off ramps. Those recommended safe speeds are routinely surpassed. Of course, such fun has a price. I have had to replace both rear wheel bearings. As I stated earlier, I knew that having a sport sedan would result in extra expenses. I haven't mentioned the Iowa winters yet. I have AWD on my CTS. It has not let me down yet. The suspension that helps keep the car planted in extreme driving also helps it hang on for these winters. Again, an awesome car. It is now January of 2019 and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car still drives great as mentioned before. I'll concentrate on reliability instead. Except for a leaky sunroof gasket and the wheel bearings (both were covered under warranty), the car has been nearly fault free. I do get the oil changed on a regular basis and they perform inspections at that time also. There are minor electrical glitches. Every long now and then the sound cuts out from the audio system. Switching audio inputs (like going from FM to hard drive and back) takes care of that problem. Every long now and then a message will come up to have my tire monitoring system checked. Turning the car off clears that out. And a couple times in the past four years, I've had to drive circles in the local KMart parking lot to recalibrate the compass. Again, they are minor and free of cost. Most importantly, they don't detract from the fun driving nature of the car. I'm looking forward to seeing the replacement for the CTS that Cadillac is working on. By the time it comes out, I should be ready for another car. It is now January of 2020. Not much has changed. It is reliable and very fun to drive. Based on what I've read about the new Cadillac CT5, I'm really glad to have this car. The CT5 is not the great handler that the CTS is. I hate to see people go away from the Cadillacs, but when the CT5 goes downhill from the CTS, what is the point. For my next care I'm actually looking at the Mazda 6 or the Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Until then, I'll continue to enjoy driving experience that is the CTS.
Still Turning heads, running fine!
Very stylish sedan. This is my daily drive. Bought it new and have owned it now for over 6 years. Still a great ride. Eight-way adjustable leather front seats make the ride very, very comfortable although this is not sink-in comfort seating. Cabin is quiet. Ride is exhilerating. However, living in northern lower Michigan, I did add snow tires to ensure utmost traction in snow on hilly roadways. Mostly drive this in-town so gas mileage hovers around 16.5 mpg, which is not great, but I believe car was originally tuned to demonstrate acceleration, so I haven't been eager to change it. Still receiving comments on the "look" of the car (mine is Autumn Gold color) and I enjoy detailing, so the car usually looks quite good. I haven't been itching to trade it in since it's performing so well. I also like the rearview camera view appearing in the rearview mirror instead of the dashboard view I see on newer models.
This Caddy CTS is awesome!!
This automobile is very nice. The model I purchased has Luxury Level One. This includes panoramic sunroof, heated seats, electronic climate control, Bose stereo, and leather seating surfaces that are heated at the flick of a button. There are so many options that it is better just to drive one than attempt to list them all here. Very nice quality on fit and finish, quiet interior cabin and safety features to numerous to mention. This sedan came with high end Michelin tires and the ride is remarkable. Cornering capabilities are upper end and even the 3.0 liter engine will provide you with exhilaration that is unexpected. You feel like your doing thirty when you doing 80. I find myself constantly making myself back off the accelerator on the interstate. The car feels nimble driving while you have the security of feeling beefy and strong. I did not buy my sedan for status, I bought it for the performance and architecture. If you really want a car you feel good about this is it. You get so much more for your money with CTS than with its competitors, some of which are over rated because of their high cost. I do not want to bash other brands, as I want to high light my experience with this car. Completely elated and satisfied would be an understatement. Five Stars all the way!!!! It has now been 18 months since I purchased this vehicle. I am pleased to say this vehicle is the best I have ever owned. Great performance and absolutely no problems. Zero defects. What else could a person want? So now it is 2020 and the only thing that has happened to my car is that I had to replace a drive wheel bearing on the front right side which was covered under warranty. We have new Michelin tires on it now. I can safely say this is the best performing low cost sedan we have ever owned. The performing characteristics are a bonus. The paint has held up well and there have been no issues with the electronics,hvac,or door and window actuators. Highly recommend this vehicle. Best buy in second and third year of production with under twenty thousand miles for an affordable purchase.
Small cargo area.
You had better not need much of a trunk, cargo net is poorly designed interferes wit trunk opening. Only fits one set of golf clubs in trunk diagonally. Update at 47000 miles rear end failure and rear axle bearing replacement. Come on Cadillac this is basic stuff!
