Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews

Brian mayer , 01/02/2017 Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

This car competes well with the German counterparts, especially in the dollar amount it cost. You get a lot for the money. The tech in it is great, the car is quiet, the seats are comfortable, and it travels well with the wife and I, and our two kids. The fit and finish are top notch. All of these were a plus because what I was really looking for was a car that handled well and could be a lot of fun. I have the performance edition and it comes with the 3.6 engine and the FE2 suspension. The engine provides plenty of power, but straight line speed is not what makes this car a stand out. After all, a lot of cars have decent 0 to 60mph times. It's the superb steering, suspension and brakes. Last summer I really got a chance to push it to the limits by keeping up with an Audi TT on the curvy back roads of Wisconsin. I finally slowed down when it started raining ( I did have my wife and one of my kids in the car with me). As for reliability, in the time I've had it, it has only needed to be repaired once. That was for a leaky seal around the sunroof. If you want a fun sedan, if you want a family sedan, try this car. I don't think you'll be disappointed. From here on is an update to my original review. The car continues to be reliable. The all wheel drive has been spectacular in these Iowa winters. It is still a blast to drive. I just wish the roads where I live were as fun as the roads in Wisconsin. I've had to replace the tires and it was a little spendy. But when I bought a sports sedan, I knew things wouldn't be cheap like on my wife's little Hyundai. I stick with my original assessment: If you want a fun family sports sedan, the CTS won't disappoint. From here is another update as of Jan 2018. The car is still fun. Last fall I was again driving in Wisconsin. I picked a very curvy road for the route. It was awesome taking those 25 and 30 mph curves at 55 and 60 mph. The same goes for cloverleaf off ramps. Those recommended safe speeds are routinely surpassed. Of course, such fun has a price. I have had to replace both rear wheel bearings. As I stated earlier, I knew that having a sport sedan would result in extra expenses. I haven't mentioned the Iowa winters yet. I have AWD on my CTS. It has not let me down yet. The suspension that helps keep the car planted in extreme driving also helps it hang on for these winters. Again, an awesome car. It is now January of 2019 and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car still drives great as mentioned before. I'll concentrate on reliability instead. Except for a leaky sunroof gasket and the wheel bearings (both were covered under warranty), the car has been nearly fault free. I do get the oil changed on a regular basis and they perform inspections at that time also. There are minor electrical glitches. Every long now and then the sound cuts out from the audio system. Switching audio inputs (like going from FM to hard drive and back) takes care of that problem. Every long now and then a message will come up to have my tire monitoring system checked. Turning the car off clears that out. And a couple times in the past four years, I've had to drive circles in the local KMart parking lot to recalibrate the compass. Again, they are minor and free of cost. Most importantly, they don't detract from the fun driving nature of the car. I'm looking forward to seeing the replacement for the CTS that Cadillac is working on. By the time it comes out, I should be ready for another car. It is now January of 2020. Not much has changed. It is reliable and very fun to drive. Based on what I've read about the new Cadillac CT5, I'm really glad to have this car. The CT5 is not the great handler that the CTS is. I hate to see people go away from the Cadillacs, but when the CT5 goes downhill from the CTS, what is the point. For my next care I'm actually looking at the Mazda 6 or the Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Until then, I'll continue to enjoy driving experience that is the CTS.