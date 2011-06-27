Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,574
|$15,332
|$17,658
|Clean
|$11,862
|$14,445
|$16,606
|Average
|$10,437
|$12,672
|$14,501
|Rough
|$9,013
|$10,899
|$12,396
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,981
|$15,802
|$18,181
|Clean
|$12,246
|$14,888
|$17,097
|Average
|$10,776
|$13,060
|$14,930
|Rough
|$9,305
|$11,233
|$12,763
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,086
|$12,536
|$14,598
|Clean
|$9,515
|$11,811
|$13,728
|Average
|$8,373
|$10,361
|$11,988
|Rough
|$7,230
|$8,911
|$10,248
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,123
|$13,822
|$16,096
|Clean
|$10,493
|$13,023
|$15,137
|Average
|$9,233
|$11,424
|$13,218
|Rough
|$7,973
|$9,825
|$11,300
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,485
|$12,995
|$15,108
|Clean
|$9,891
|$12,243
|$14,208
|Average
|$8,704
|$10,740
|$12,407
|Rough
|$7,516
|$9,237
|$10,606
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,367
|$14,014
|$16,246
|Clean
|$10,723
|$13,204
|$15,278
|Average
|$9,436
|$11,583
|$13,341
|Rough
|$8,148
|$9,962
|$11,405