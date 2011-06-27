Estimated values
2012 Buick Verano Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,673
|$7,204
|$8,469
|Clean
|$5,310
|$6,751
|$7,912
|Average
|$4,586
|$5,846
|$6,797
|Rough
|$3,861
|$4,940
|$5,682
Estimated values
2012 Buick Verano 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,561
|$7,087
|$8,347
|Clean
|$5,206
|$6,642
|$7,797
|Average
|$4,496
|$5,751
|$6,698
|Rough
|$3,786
|$4,860
|$5,600
Estimated values
2012 Buick Verano Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,246
|$7,951
|$9,358
|Clean
|$5,847
|$7,451
|$8,742
|Average
|$5,050
|$6,452
|$7,510
|Rough
|$4,252
|$5,453
|$6,278