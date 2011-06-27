Used 1992 Buick Skylark Consumer Reviews

The Skylark I named BUCK Rory , 09/07/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I first got this car it ran good. I drove it from Independence IA to Waukesha WI for 2 years without a problem. I moved back to Iowa and I started to realize the waterpump was going out. Had that fixed plus 2 sensors replaced, 1 on the engine and 1 in the tranny. It ran fine for a year and a half. Now it runs bad. I've put a code reader on it and it pulls nothing. It just sits out back now. Report Abuse

SHRINE WHITESAND , 06/12/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I HAVE ALWAYS PREFERRED GENERAL MOTORS VEHICLES AND THE 92 BUICK GRAN SPORT IS NO EXCEPTION. IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN DEPENDABLE, NORMAL MAINTENANCE IS REQUIRED. IT HAS FRONT WHEEL DRIVE AND IS VERY GOOD IN SNOW. IT HAS THE SPORTY LOOK OF A GM SPORTS CAR WITHOUT THE HIGH INSURANCE RATES. OVERALL, I HAVE BEEN VERY PLEASED WITH THIS VEHICLE.

best car ever! Robson , 12/24/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought it with 90K miles and I added now over 105K WITHOUT SINGLE PROBLEM! Never broke, never failed, not even oil leaks, just perfect reliable car. It's sad that the newer cars is the worse are they. 92 skylark is just the best.

The Gran(dest) Buick Sport Sedan ESumma , 06/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is a rarity from Buick. There were several styling enhancements that made this vehicle special. The GranSport model made the workaday Skylark shine. It gave a special interior, exterior scheme, and performance oriented nature. The GranSport should be considered by anyone looking to purchase an older Buick for cheap thrills.