Used 1992 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

Skylark Reviews & Specs
  • 1995 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1995 Buick Skylark Custom

    61,011 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport

    14,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,587

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Custom

    169,839 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $984

    Details

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Skylark

The Skylark I named BUCK
Rory,09/07/2009
When I first got this car it ran good. I drove it from Independence IA to Waukesha WI for 2 years without a problem. I moved back to Iowa and I started to realize the waterpump was going out. Had that fixed plus 2 sensors replaced, 1 on the engine and 1 in the tranny. It ran fine for a year and a half. Now it runs bad. I've put a code reader on it and it pulls nothing. It just sits out back now.
