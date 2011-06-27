  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room49.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight2901 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
