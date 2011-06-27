Used 1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|258.4/395.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|49.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2901 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.2 in.
|Wheel base
|103.4 in.
|Width
|67.5 in.
Related Used 1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles