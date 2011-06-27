Estimated values
1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,277
|$1,666
|Clean
|$492
|$1,121
|$1,463
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$213
|$497
|$648
Estimated values
1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,277
|$1,666
|Clean
|$492
|$1,121
|$1,463
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$213
|$497
|$648
Estimated values
1992 Buick Skylark 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,277
|$1,666
|Clean
|$492
|$1,121
|$1,463
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$213
|$497
|$648
Estimated values
1992 Buick Skylark 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,277
|$1,666
|Clean
|$492
|$1,121
|$1,463
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$213
|$497
|$648