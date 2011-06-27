  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Riviera
  4. Used 1997 Buick Riviera
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1997 Buick Riviera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, excellent powertrains, one of few large coupes on market, good value
  • Distinctive styling, odd dash layout, front-wheel drive layout
Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Riviera for Sale
List Price Estimate
$669 - $1,614
Used Riviera for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After decades of mediocre personal luxury coupes from Buick, 1995 brought a stunning Riviera that returned the car to its performance roots, when equipped with the optional supercharged V6. Photos do not convey the elegance and beauty of this design. It looks best in dark shades, and from just about every angle, the new Riviera's sheetmetal is intriguing. The dashboard is thankfully devoid of digital wizardry, sporting simple round gauges and a slightly retro look. Real wood inserts on the instrument panel and console soften the otherwise stark ambience of the interior.

Motivating the base front-wheel drive Riviera is GM's tried-and-true Series II 3.8-liter V6, which puts 205 horsepower to the ground through the front axle. A supercharged version of that motor, which comes standard with bigger wheels and tires, stretches the Riviera's performance envelope a bit, getting the big Riv to 60 mph in about eight seconds. Antilock brakes and dual airbags are standard, and traction control is one of the few options available.

For 1997, Buick ups the ante with added standard equipment like PASS-Key II theft deterrent system, retained accessory power, Twilight Sentinel, memory door locks, and flash-to-pass headlamps. Daytime running lights are also new this year, along with a larger coinholder. New options include an electrochromic rear view mirror with integrated compass, and an automatic parallel park feature that tilts the passenger-side exterior mirror down so that the driver can see the curb. The rear defogger now operates continuously until manually shut off when vehicle speed is above 30 mph. Below 30 mph, the defogger times out after ten minutes. Three new exterior colors and one new interior color freshen the Riviera this year.

Prices start right around $30,000. While this big Buick won't woo buyers who favor smaller, more sporting cars like the BMW 3-Series, the Riviera is a fine American luxury coupe with more than a hint of Euro flavor.

1997 Highlights

Upgraded transmissions, several new colors inside and out, additional standard equipment and new options summarize minimal changes to the Riviera.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Buick Riviera.

5(79%)
4(17%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

409,000 miles and still going!!!
thomie8,06/24/2014
I bought my 1997 Supercharged Riviera from the original owner with 37,000 miles on it. I commuted 100 miles round trip to work each day for 13 years. I now have 409,000 miles on it. Parts replaced included 3 water pumps, 2 alternators, a starter, entire brake system (minus master cylinder...thats still original). The CD player went to I had a cheap one installed. One set of tires (Cooper) I got 105,000 miles out of. Had the front wheel bearing assemblies replaced at 250,000 and just had the drivers front wheel bearing replaced. Still the original exhaust system. It has some annoying oil leaks that I really don't care about. Original paint job is my only complaint. Wore off in a few places.
My Modern Buick
Z Man,12/17/2008
This being by far my newest Buick I must say with 191,000 its an amazing machine! Light blue exterior and dark blue leather its incredible. Comfortable to drive, powerful in any situation, and with 28-29 miles a gallon on highway its just what I need! I owned 2 58's and 2 59's and my 97 Buick and I will say that Buick has held on to quality a lot better then most other auto companies! Way to go Buick!
1997 Buick Riviera 2 Dr STD Sprchgd Coup
Gr8engineer,08/08/2010
I bought this car, brand new, right off the show room floor. We added a Wood View, dash and council kit. This car, with all the options, and additions, equaled the same model Cadillac, for $7000 dollars less. Those years of Cadillac had nothing but problems, this car had almost none. Had to replace water pump.
Best since '69 225 Electra
lovethatriv,06/25/2008
This car is always a pleasure, even in the worst of circumstances. It has taken deep water on the road a few times with no problem. Once, when it did lose power, it maneouvred beautifully, and safely to the parking lane - no panic! However, at 11 years old, I get only 15-17 miles a gallon, but the performance and resulting safety are well worth it.
See all 24 reviews of the 1997 Buick Riviera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Buick Riviera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Buick Riviera

Used 1997 Buick Riviera Overview

The Used 1997 Buick Riviera is offered in the following submodels: Riviera Coupe. Available styles include Supercharged 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Buick Riviera?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Buick Rivieras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Buick Riviera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Buick Riviera.

Can't find a used 1997 Buick Rivieras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Riviera for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,550.

Find a used Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,944.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Riviera for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,126.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,339.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Buick Riviera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Riviera lease specials

Related Used 1997 Buick Riviera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles