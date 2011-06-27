  1. Home
Used 1997 Buick Riviera Consumer Reviews

409,000 miles and still going!!!

thomie8, 06/24/2014
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1997 Supercharged Riviera from the original owner with 37,000 miles on it. I commuted 100 miles round trip to work each day for 13 years. I now have 409,000 miles on it. Parts replaced included 3 water pumps, 2 alternators, a starter, entire brake system (minus master cylinder...thats still original). The CD player went to I had a cheap one installed. One set of tires (Cooper) I got 105,000 miles out of. Had the front wheel bearing assemblies replaced at 250,000 and just had the drivers front wheel bearing replaced. Still the original exhaust system. It has some annoying oil leaks that I really don't care about. Original paint job is my only complaint. Wore off in a few places.

My Modern Buick

Z Man, 12/17/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This being by far my newest Buick I must say with 191,000 its an amazing machine! Light blue exterior and dark blue leather its incredible. Comfortable to drive, powerful in any situation, and with 28-29 miles a gallon on highway its just what I need! I owned 2 58's and 2 59's and my 97 Buick and I will say that Buick has held on to quality a lot better then most other auto companies! Way to go Buick!

1997 Buick Riviera 2 Dr STD Sprchgd Coup

Gr8engineer, 08/08/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought this car, brand new, right off the show room floor. We added a Wood View, dash and council kit. This car, with all the options, and additions, equaled the same model Cadillac, for $7000 dollars less. Those years of Cadillac had nothing but problems, this car had almost none. Had to replace water pump.

Best since '69 225 Electra

lovethatriv, 06/25/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is always a pleasure, even in the worst of circumstances. It has taken deep water on the road a few times with no problem. Once, when it did lose power, it maneouvred beautifully, and safely to the parking lane - no panic! However, at 11 years old, I get only 15-17 miles a gallon, but the performance and resulting safety are well worth it.

Riviera - last of the personal coupes?

Dave, 06/07/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We have had many unique cars... great '91 Regal GS (450K), wonderful '93 Park Avenue (500K) never a drop of oil or any engine work with either now '97 Riviera same good quality. Wheel bearings on all 3 Buicks have been a bane. Riviera has developed unpredictable starting problem... no action on turning key - nothing. Happens once in a while, let sit for few minutes and then it will start. Cannot find problem. Not starter nor solenoid. Ignition or neutral safety lock? Various mechanics have looked into this to no avail. Does anybody else have this experience?

Report Abuse
