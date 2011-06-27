Used 1997 Buick Riviera Consumer Reviews
409,000 miles and still going!!!
I bought my 1997 Supercharged Riviera from the original owner with 37,000 miles on it. I commuted 100 miles round trip to work each day for 13 years. I now have 409,000 miles on it. Parts replaced included 3 water pumps, 2 alternators, a starter, entire brake system (minus master cylinder...thats still original). The CD player went to I had a cheap one installed. One set of tires (Cooper) I got 105,000 miles out of. Had the front wheel bearing assemblies replaced at 250,000 and just had the drivers front wheel bearing replaced. Still the original exhaust system. It has some annoying oil leaks that I really don't care about. Original paint job is my only complaint. Wore off in a few places.
My Modern Buick
This being by far my newest Buick I must say with 191,000 its an amazing machine! Light blue exterior and dark blue leather its incredible. Comfortable to drive, powerful in any situation, and with 28-29 miles a gallon on highway its just what I need! I owned 2 58's and 2 59's and my 97 Buick and I will say that Buick has held on to quality a lot better then most other auto companies! Way to go Buick!
1997 Buick Riviera 2 Dr STD Sprchgd Coup
I bought this car, brand new, right off the show room floor. We added a Wood View, dash and council kit. This car, with all the options, and additions, equaled the same model Cadillac, for $7000 dollars less. Those years of Cadillac had nothing but problems, this car had almost none. Had to replace water pump.
Best since '69 225 Electra
This car is always a pleasure, even in the worst of circumstances. It has taken deep water on the road a few times with no problem. Once, when it did lose power, it maneouvred beautifully, and safely to the parking lane - no panic! However, at 11 years old, I get only 15-17 miles a gallon, but the performance and resulting safety are well worth it.
Riviera - last of the personal coupes?
We have had many unique cars... great '91 Regal GS (450K), wonderful '93 Park Avenue (500K) never a drop of oil or any engine work with either now '97 Riviera same good quality. Wheel bearings on all 3 Buicks have been a bane. Riviera has developed unpredictable starting problem... no action on turning key - nothing. Happens once in a while, let sit for few minutes and then it will start. Cannot find problem. Not starter nor solenoid. Ignition or neutral safety lock? Various mechanics have looked into this to no avail. Does anybody else have this experience?
Sponsored cars related to the Riviera
Related Used 1997 Buick Riviera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner