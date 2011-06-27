  1. Home
1990 Buick Riviera Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Video Touch Screen killed in favor of conventional radio and climate controls. Driver airbag added this year. Anti-theft ignition system made standard. Seats redesigned, and 14-way power adjustment is available. Taillights are revised. Ergonomics improved with relocated switches for various accessories.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Riviera.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A keeper
HarryP,11/23/2008
Big, safe, powerful, smooth. This car gets about 26 mpg on the highway, yet has decent pickup and a high top speed. The center console is all digital and touch screen (factory), letting you know everything that is going on. It's had transmission issues, but it's easy and cheap to find a replacement at the junk yard with decent mileage on it, being that the transmission goes in about 7 or 8 different GM models. Also, watch your speed in this car, I catch myself doing over 80 and it feels like most other cars do at 55.
Great older car
Make them like this,01/19/2007
I bought it from it's original owner. It's been kept in the garage it's whole 17 years. I love this car. You can not buy a car built like this anymore. Solid. I have 2 other cars new and a truck. By far this is the one I like the most.
One of the best/Cool
fredmac,06/17/2002
Wonderful, graceful lines, great, deep dark cranberry red babe magnet. If only I were young enough to handle a babe. 8-)
OOHLALA
Marquita,10/19/2002
THIS CAR IS DA BOMB! Talk about a head turner! People are always asking me about it and if I am ready to sell it. The engine is very responsive and the car stops on a dime. Rebuilt trans put in two years prior to purchase and was just replaced with another trans. Runs like new!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Buick Riviera Overview

The Used 1990 Buick Riviera is offered in the following submodels: Riviera Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

