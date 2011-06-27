Big, safe, powerful, smooth. This car gets about 26 mpg on the highway, yet has decent pickup and a high top speed. The center console is all digital and touch screen (factory), letting you know everything that is going on. It's had transmission issues, but it's easy and cheap to find a replacement at the junk yard with decent mileage on it, being that the transmission goes in about 7 or 8 different GM models. Also, watch your speed in this car, I catch myself doing over 80 and it feels like most other cars do at 55.

Read more