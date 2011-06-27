1990 Buick Riviera Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$764 - $1,842
Used Riviera for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Video Touch Screen killed in favor of conventional radio and climate controls. Driver airbag added this year. Anti-theft ignition system made standard. Seats redesigned, and 14-way power adjustment is available. Taillights are revised. Ergonomics improved with relocated switches for various accessories.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Riviera.
Most helpful consumer reviews
HarryP,11/23/2008
Big, safe, powerful, smooth. This car gets about 26 mpg on the highway, yet has decent pickup and a high top speed. The center console is all digital and touch screen (factory), letting you know everything that is going on. It's had transmission issues, but it's easy and cheap to find a replacement at the junk yard with decent mileage on it, being that the transmission goes in about 7 or 8 different GM models. Also, watch your speed in this car, I catch myself doing over 80 and it feels like most other cars do at 55.
Make them like this,01/19/2007
I bought it from it's original owner. It's been kept in the garage it's whole 17 years. I love this car. You can not buy a car built like this anymore. Solid. I have 2 other cars new and a truck. By far this is the one I like the most.
fredmac,06/17/2002
Wonderful, graceful lines, great, deep dark cranberry red babe magnet. If only I were young enough to handle a babe. 8-)
Marquita,10/19/2002
THIS CAR IS DA BOMB! Talk about a head turner! People are always asking me about it and if I am ready to sell it. The engine is very responsive and the car stops on a dime. Rebuilt trans put in two years prior to purchase and was just replaced with another trans. Runs like new!
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1990 Buick Riviera info
