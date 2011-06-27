Vehicle overview

After decades of mediocre personal luxury coupes from Buick, 1995 brought a stunning Riviera that returned the car to its performance roots, when equipped with the optional supercharged V6. Photos do not convey the elegance and beauty of this design. It looks best in dark shades, and from just about every angle, the new Riviera's sheetmetal is intriguing. The stark interior is thankfully devoid of digital wizardry, sporting simple round gauges and a slightly retro look. Real wood inserts on the instrument panel and console soften the interior mood for 1996.

Motivating the base front-wheel drive Riviera is GM's tried-and-true Series II 3.8-liter V6, which puts 205 horsepower to the ground through the front axle. A supercharged version of that motor, which comes standard with bigger wheels and tires, stretches the Riviera's performance envelope a bit, getting the big Riv to 60 mph in about eight seconds. Antilock brakes and dual airbags are standard, and traction control is one of the few options available.

For 1996, Buick ups the ante with its personal luxury coupe by offering a new Personal Choice feature on the remote keyless entry fob. Two drivers may personalize a variety of convenience items to their own tastes, including the door lock system, perimeter lighting, driver's seat and mirror settings. Battery rundown protection is new on Riviera this year, as are long life coolant and spark plugs, which make the Riviera even easier to own. Other changes include revised climate and radio controls, and optional chrome wheels.

Prices start right around $30,000 for the supercharged Riviera. While this big Buick won't woo buyers who favor smaller, more sporting cars like the BMW 3-Series, the Riviera is a fine American luxury coupe with more than a hint of Euro flavor.