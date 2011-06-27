I bought my Buick Riviera 10 years ago with about 80k on the tach, and now I have 184k miles on her with no major repairs, just minor things along the way like a water pump, fuel pump, battery, tires, and oh yes, we had to replace a CV joint on the front end (what do you expect after 100k miles??😄). Anyhow, this car has always been fun to drive, handles great, VERY dependable, sticks to the road like glue, and has all the creature comforts anyone would want! This car truly was ahead of its time, a friend of mi e has a 2000Lincoln Town Car that doesn't have HALF the features that my Riv has!! The only gripe I have about the car is the paint. It started going bad on me about 4-5 years after I purchased her, but I had it repainted (believe it or not that failed too, at least GM's paint lasted a hell of a lot longer than the repaint I had put on her😢). Anyhow it looks like this car is gonna be with us for quite a while, my daughter turned 16 last August and started driving the car, and now she's in love with the car!! I guess I will eventually turn the keys over to her, as attached to the car as I am right now, at least I will see someone getting her that loves her as much as I do!!

