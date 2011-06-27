  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Riviera
  4. Used 1995 Buick Riviera
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

1995 Buick Riviera Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Riviera for Sale
List Price Estimate
$663 - $1,598
Used Riviera for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All-new Riviera debuts. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. Base engine is 3800 Series II V6; optional is a supercharged 3.8-liter. Traction control is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Buick Riviera.

5(72%)
4(19%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.5
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Riv!
th3fr4nchi5e,08/22/2013
I've had my Riv for almost 4 years now. 178k mi on the clock. It was my first car and I've loved it since the day I got it. It was professionally repainted with some custom touches by my dad and I am asked what it is all the time. Its lightly modded with much more in the future and pulls excellent. My only expense aside from regular maintenance was the original Tranny died at 169k miles. A comment for other owners: I see alot of people having the Supercharger replaced at an expense of $800+. These Superchargers rarely fail. Most often it is a worn coupling which is available new for $30 and most mechanically inclined people could service it themselves. There are many write ups online!
Best used vehicle I've even owned!
guy41,05/06/2011
I fell in love with the styling of the 1995 Riviera when it was first introduced. In 2007 I finally purchased a 1995 with 170,000 on the clock for a second car. That was four years ago and the Riviera now has 229,000 miles on it. This car is a pleasure to drive and I still cant get over the sleek lines of the body and its beautiful interior. The only repairs its required so far is replace the idle pulley and serpentine belt along with the plug wires and spark plugs. Thats it except for regular fluid and filter changes. I check my mileage with every fill-up and the average ranges from 27 to 28 mpg. Long trips can yield anywhere from 28 to 32 mpg depending on the weather conditions and terrain. The car still rides and handles very well and the comfortable quiet interior makes long road trips enjoyable. In fact anyone that has ridden in the back seat has commented on how much room there is and how comfortable it is. Because of its looks a lot of people think it is something newly introduced and seem surprised when they find out its 16 years old. Even when compared to the Cadillacs, Volvos, Audis and other cars Ive owned, the Riviera has proven to be the well-engineered with the highest overall quality. If Buick still made the Riviera, I would definitely buy another.
Still in love with my Riv even after 100k mi!
Carla Graham,02/17/2016
Supercharged 2dr Coupe
I bought my Buick Riviera 10 years ago with about 80k on the tach, and now I have 184k miles on her with no major repairs, just minor things along the way like a water pump, fuel pump, battery, tires, and oh yes, we had to replace a CV joint on the front end (what do you expect after 100k miles??😄). Anyhow, this car has always been fun to drive, handles great, VERY dependable, sticks to the road like glue, and has all the creature comforts anyone would want! This car truly was ahead of its time, a friend of mi e has a 2000Lincoln Town Car that doesn't have HALF the features that my Riv has!! The only gripe I have about the car is the paint. It started going bad on me about 4-5 years after I purchased her, but I had it repainted (believe it or not that failed too, at least GM's paint lasted a hell of a lot longer than the repaint I had put on her😢). Anyhow it looks like this car is gonna be with us for quite a while, my daughter turned 16 last August and started driving the car, and now she's in love with the car!! I guess I will eventually turn the keys over to her, as attached to the car as I am right now, at least I will see someone getting her that loves her as much as I do!!
I Love this Car...
Rivi 95,08/06/2005
I found a pretty much mint '95 Maroon (I swear if it was that ugly green or some dumb color, I might not have bought it) supercharged, fully loaded, from the factory chrome rims to the factory wood trim, (which adds so much character to the car) to the one touch sun roof, I just had to have this car. I'm going to be that guy at 50 who gets to say "Yup, I still got my first car and love this Riviera like it was the first time I laid eyes on it. We drove it cross country once. Boston to San Diego (2 week trip we will never forget) The Riviera made the trip even that much more fun. The seats are like sofas. If you can find a Riviera, buy it. I love my '95 Riviera.
See all 32 reviews of the 1995 Buick Riviera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Buick Riviera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Buick Riviera

Used 1995 Buick Riviera Overview

The Used 1995 Buick Riviera is offered in the following submodels: Riviera Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and Supercharged 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Buick Riviera?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Buick Rivieras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Buick Riviera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Buick Riviera.

Can't find a used 1995 Buick Rivieras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Riviera for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,955.

Find a used Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,919.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Riviera for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,018.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,459.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Buick Riviera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Riviera lease specials

Related Used 1995 Buick Riviera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles