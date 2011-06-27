Used 1997 Buick Riviera Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length207.2 in.
Curb weight3759 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Height54.6 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Bright White
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
