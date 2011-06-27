1991 Buick Riviera Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$658 - $1,588
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Improved 3.8-liter V6 powers Riviera. Concert Sound II speaker system made standard. Retained accessory power means windows and sunroof can be shut after car is turned off.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Buick Riviera.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jph ,12/31/2004
My 1991 Buik Riveria was a strong engine powered car. I enjoyed driving it in the big city and the open country side. The Riveria was very quick at taking off at lights, leaving camaros and grand prix in the dust!! I had no major problems with the car untill it reached the age of 12. Maybe luck or just a good built car,I still enjoyed riding and driving in my riveria.The highway was great, since I could cruise at 80mph without a bit of worry. The car turned over great in the cold, no matter how cold the tempature was. I will miss you, but life moves on.
w5243,07/09/2009
I was never 1 to be what i callld a luxury car person, but I been hooked on it since i bought my 91 2years ago. This car has it all. Its a solid vehicle that gives you the (classy look), with a powerful enough engine and smooth transmission to give you the sporty feel.Other than the wear and tear that Ive put on it, Wearable parts(brakes, battery, tune up items, and a cuple extra parts due to my own mishapps I really dont recall haveing to ever fix anything on---yes I did, the crankshaft sensor.
varix77,06/01/2005
This Riviera is by far the best buy I have made to date.The car has great acceleration along with great style and quality.I suggest this car for anyone who loves a smooth ride with added style.
bonehead,05/03/2010
I have owned this car for close to three years one off which I was in Iraq, and it just sat for a year and still worked wonderfully when I came home. I have done nothing to fix it yet (besides a couple new tires) since owning it. It's almost 20 years old and works better than most of these new cars my friends own. I was a little hesitant on buying it but I'm glad I did.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
