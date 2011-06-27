  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1991 Buick Riviera Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Improved 3.8-liter V6 powers Riviera. Concert Sound II speaker system made standard. Retained accessory power means windows and sunroof can be shut after car is turned off.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Buick Riviera.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Strong engine and power train
jph ,12/31/2004
My 1991 Buik Riveria was a strong engine powered car. I enjoyed driving it in the big city and the open country side. The Riveria was very quick at taking off at lights, leaving camaros and grand prix in the dust!! I had no major problems with the car untill it reached the age of 12. Maybe luck or just a good built car,I still enjoyed riding and driving in my riveria.The highway was great, since I could cruise at 80mph without a bit of worry. The car turned over great in the cold, no matter how cold the tempature was. I will miss you, but life moves on.
Luv it so much, I bought another1
w5243,07/09/2009
I was never 1 to be what i callld a luxury car person, but I been hooked on it since i bought my 91 2years ago. This car has it all. Its a solid vehicle that gives you the (classy look), with a powerful enough engine and smooth transmission to give you the sporty feel.Other than the wear and tear that Ive put on it, Wearable parts(brakes, battery, tune up items, and a cuple extra parts due to my own mishapps I really dont recall haveing to ever fix anything on---yes I did, the crankshaft sensor.
A Great Buy
varix77,06/01/2005
This Riviera is by far the best buy I have made to date.The car has great acceleration along with great style and quality.I suggest this car for anyone who loves a smooth ride with added style.
I love this car
bonehead,05/03/2010
I have owned this car for close to three years one off which I was in Iraq, and it just sat for a year and still worked wonderfully when I came home. I have done nothing to fix it yet (besides a couple new tires) since owning it. It's almost 20 years old and works better than most of these new cars my friends own. I was a little hesitant on buying it but I'm glad I did.
See all 4 reviews of the 1991 Buick Riviera
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Buick Riviera

Used 1991 Buick Riviera Overview

The Used 1991 Buick Riviera is offered in the following submodels: Riviera Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Buick Riviera?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Buick Rivieras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Buick Riviera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Buick Riviera.

Can't find a used 1991 Buick Rivieras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Riviera for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,700.

Find a used Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Riviera for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,081.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,520.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Buick Riviera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

