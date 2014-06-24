Used 1997 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me

McElwain Chevrolet - Ellwood City / Pennsylvania

This outstanding example of a 1992 Buick Riviera is offered by Mcelwain Motor Car Company. The Riviera is well maintained and has just 25,298mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The Buick Riviera will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Buick Riviera is a perfect addition to any home.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Buick Riviera .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4EZ13L6NU405752

Stock: K2663AA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020