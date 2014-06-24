Used 1997 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Riviera Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1997 Buick Riviera
    used

    1997 Buick Riviera

    173,625 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,877

  • 1995 Buick Riviera
    used

    1995 Buick Riviera

    42,945 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,876

  • 1992 Buick Riviera
    used

    1992 Buick Riviera

    25,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,450

  • 1991 Buick Riviera
    used

    1991 Buick Riviera

    35,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Riviera

Overall Consumer Rating
4.824 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (4%)
409,000 miles and still going!!!
thomie8,06/24/2014
I bought my 1997 Supercharged Riviera from the original owner with 37,000 miles on it. I commuted 100 miles round trip to work each day for 13 years. I now have 409,000 miles on it. Parts replaced included 3 water pumps, 2 alternators, a starter, entire brake system (minus master cylinder...thats still original). The CD player went to I had a cheap one installed. One set of tires (Cooper) I got 105,000 miles out of. Had the front wheel bearing assemblies replaced at 250,000 and just had the drivers front wheel bearing replaced. Still the original exhaust system. It has some annoying oil leaks that I really don't care about. Original paint job is my only complaint. Wore off in a few places.
