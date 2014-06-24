Used 1997 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 173,625 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,877
- 42,945 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,876
- 25,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,450
- 35,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Overall Consumer Rating4.824 Reviews
thomie8,06/24/2014
I bought my 1997 Supercharged Riviera from the original owner with 37,000 miles on it. I commuted 100 miles round trip to work each day for 13 years. I now have 409,000 miles on it. Parts replaced included 3 water pumps, 2 alternators, a starter, entire brake system (minus master cylinder...thats still original). The CD player went to I had a cheap one installed. One set of tires (Cooper) I got 105,000 miles out of. Had the front wheel bearing assemblies replaced at 250,000 and just had the drivers front wheel bearing replaced. Still the original exhaust system. It has some annoying oil leaks that I really don't care about. Original paint job is my only complaint. Wore off in a few places.