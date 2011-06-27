1992 Buick Riviera Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
Used Riviera for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Solar-control glass is standard. Brake system gets larger rotors and calipers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Buick Riviera.
Most helpful consumer reviews
steve collins,07/10/2002
bought this car in dec 2001. old lady had it and omly drove it to store and church. vehicle was exceptional and was a one of a kind for a 1992.
nieca73,09/12/2010
my husband bought the Riv in May 1992. We store it in the winter and drive it from April or May to October or November - depending on the weather. everyone wants to buy this car. we owned a conveniencd store/gas station. i parked it under the price sign. everyone thought it was for sale. told them not to hold their breath. people have told us that we have the nicest car on the highway - "cherry". love it. won't give it up for anything. looks like the day it came out of the showroom. blue saphire in color. cloth seats - which i prefer. very comfy. great steiro sound.
t. patch,10/07/2002
In my experience w/ this vehcicle it has been good. It has never let me down and has enough power to get you to what you need to do. It's a great car and if you are looking for a car under $4000 that's luxurious fast and stylish all in the same car, this is it.
silverrobins,09/28/2003
One of the finest automobiles I have owned and I have owned plenty! Only wish I could purchase a new on just like it. GM should never have changed/discontinued this model.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1992 Buick Riviera info
