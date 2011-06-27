  1. Home
1992 Buick Riviera Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Solar-control glass is standard. Brake system gets larger rotors and calipers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Buick Riviera.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

price to expect from insurance adjuster
steve collins,07/10/2002
bought this car in dec 2001. old lady had it and omly drove it to store and church. vehicle was exceptional and was a one of a kind for a 1992.
1992 Riv
nieca73,09/12/2010
my husband bought the Riv in May 1992. We store it in the winter and drive it from April or May to October or November - depending on the weather. everyone wants to buy this car. we owned a conveniencd store/gas station. i parked it under the price sign. everyone thought it was for sale. told them not to hold their breath. people have told us that we have the nicest car on the highway - "cherry". love it. won't give it up for anything. looks like the day it came out of the showroom. blue saphire in color. cloth seats - which i prefer. very comfy. great steiro sound.
My review
t. patch,10/07/2002
In my experience w/ this vehcicle it has been good. It has never let me down and has enough power to get you to what you need to do. It's a great car and if you are looking for a car under $4000 that's luxurious fast and stylish all in the same car, this is it.
Riviera Review
silverrobins,09/28/2003
One of the finest automobiles I have owned and I have owned plenty! Only wish I could purchase a new on just like it. GM should never have changed/discontinued this model.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Buick Riviera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Buick Riviera

