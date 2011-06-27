1993 Buick Riviera Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
Gran Touring model gets larger wheels and tires from defunct Reatta.
Ken,10/31/2009
Reliable and handles well . It always starts and runs well . The ride is terrible (rides like a hay wagon) compared to my '93 OLDS 88 . The body has very little rust except for the rear subframe which I'm replacing with a nice rust free piece from Arizona . I bought this car because I love it's great looks .
sherry wornkey,08/16/2005
I love the way it handles and the seats are comfortable. It has small scratches, one on the fender and the rims on the hubcaps are dented. And it of course use a lot of gas. Has an 18 gallon tank
Dan317,03/14/2004
They are fast and durable with 3.8ltr Handles well for a sporty and classy car.
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
