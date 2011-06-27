  1. Home
1993 Buick Riviera Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Gran Touring model gets larger wheels and tires from defunct Reatta.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick Riviera.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Used Riv
Ken,10/31/2009
Reliable and handles well . It always starts and runs well . The ride is terrible (rides like a hay wagon) compared to my '93 OLDS 88 . The body has very little rust except for the rear subframe which I'm replacing with a nice rust free piece from Arizona . I bought this car because I love it's great looks .
Buick Riviera
sherry wornkey,08/16/2005
I love the way it handles and the seats are comfortable. It has small scratches, one on the fender and the rims on the hubcaps are dented. And it of course use a lot of gas. Has an 18 gallon tank
Nice all around durable cars.
Dan317,03/14/2004
They are fast and durable with 3.8ltr Handles well for a sporty and classy car.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Buick Riviera

Used 1993 Buick Riviera Overview

The Used 1993 Buick Riviera is offered in the following submodels: Riviera Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Buick Riviera?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Buick Rivieras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Buick Riviera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Buick Riviera.

Can't find a used 1993 Buick Rivieras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Riviera for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,037.

Find a used Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,171.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Riviera for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,211.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,254.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Buick Riviera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

