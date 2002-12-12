Used 1999 Buick Riviera
Exterior styling, powerful V6 engine, last of a breed.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car has classic, superior styling reminiscent of Rivieras dating back to 1955. When I drive it, it still turns heads and people are amazed that it is 17 years old. I have decided to park it, with a car cover, and drive it perhaps 5 or 6 times a year, maybe take it on an occasional extended trip. Why all the fuss? Only about 1,900 1999 Rivieras were ever manufactured. It was the last model year. Time becomes an enemy and friend as more and more of these cars are in accidents, rust out in the northern states or whose dashboards literally melt in the Arizona sun and whose paint and clearcoat fade. As they age, there will be fewer and fewer for collectors. I was blown away at how much the 1950's models are going for. There are other plusses and minuses: +++ Styling. Its looks far surpass most current models. +++ 3.8L SuperCharged engine. This is an almost indestructible V6 as long as the owner has the oil changed and has other maintenance performed. The SC snout bearings wear out but repair kits are widely available. Expect to get 150,000 miles from the engine before you get it overhauled or rebuilt. +++ Surprisingly, this car does quite well in highway driving, about 26MPG. If you are chasing the fairer sex, it should get 10 to 12 "gals per mile" in city driving. +++ The rear bench seating is surprisingly roomy for a coupe, and it is as comfortable as a first class seat on a commercial jet. - - - 2 door coupes have been out of favor for years. That tends to hold down resale prices if you are currently just looking for transportation. It's a price you pay for head-turning styling. - - - Premium fuel is recommended, but I ran a 1995 SC Riviera on regular gas for years with no problems. - - - All GM cars have had trouble with the use of cheaper, thinner leather that starts to show wear about 80-90,000 miles and on some Buicks the leather cracks and you are looking at a $300 reupholstery job for each front bucket seat.
After having owned a 1995 and currently owning two 1999 Rivi's I had to see if I could find a Silver Arrow in good condition still on the road. Buick only produced 1956 Rivieras in its final year of production with the last 200 being the Silver Arrow editions. These included special embroidered headrests and floor mats. A custom car cover. A Silver Arrow badge for both sides of the exterior and dash. My online search took me to a Buick chatboard where I found one in Detroit. The previous owner was looking for someone that would appreciate this car as it is and not lower it, put 20's on it and kicker speakers. I was their man! After some negotiations I found myself with a one-way ticket to Detroit to bring this rare find home to Kentucky. I had found a 15 year old "new car" with only 6538 miles on it. Today I have 33,300 miles on it because I have decided to drive and share it and not hide it under that custom cover in a garage. Aside from window tinting, Bluetooth GPS Stereo and LED headlights, this is stock as it rolled off the line. This Riviera Silver Arrow is one fine ride~~
Ever since I was old enough to appreciate fine automobiles I'd wanted a Corvette. I'd also grown over the years to admire the Riveria. 1999 rolled around. My wife and I found our sparkling diamond white dream car on the showroom floor and knew it had to be now or never if we were ever going to own a new one. Guess what? I don't want a Corvette anymore. Who needs it? This car is a keeper. I'll treasure it for the rest of my life.
I find the acceleration to be excellant. Vear low noise inside vehicle. Instrument panel easy to read.Excellant road handling.Only drawback is the height inside,because of the Moonroof. Not enough headroom for tall individuals
Features & Specs
|Supercharged 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
FAQ
Is the Buick Riviera a good car?
Is the Buick Riviera reliable?
Is the 1999 Buick Riviera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1999 Buick Riviera?
The least-expensive 1999 Buick Riviera is the 1999 Buick Riviera Supercharged 2dr Coupe.
What are the different models of Buick Riviera?
More about the 1999 Buick Riviera
Used 1999 Buick Riviera Overview
The Used 1999 Buick Riviera is offered in the following submodels: Riviera Coupe. Available styles include Supercharged 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1999 Buick Riviera?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1999 Buick Riviera and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1999 Riviera 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1999 Riviera.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1999 Buick Riviera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1999 Riviera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
