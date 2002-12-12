  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Riviera

Used 1999 Buick Riviera

1998 Buick Riviera 2 Dr STD Sprchgd Coupe
(17)

Used 1999 Buick Riviera

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Exterior styling, powerful V6 engine, last of a breed.

Vehicle overview

After decades of mediocre personal luxury coupes from Buick, 1995 brought a stunning new Riviera that sought to recapture its performance roots with an optional supercharged V6 engine. Even more in keeping with its heritage, Buick gave the Riv a flowing, love-it-or-hate-it shape that stood apart from the crowd.

While admirers say that photos cannot convey the elegance and beauty of this design, detractors insist the Riviera looks oddly out of proportion, appearing almost as if it could go down the road either forward or backward without anyone being able to tell the difference. Most will agree that from just about every angle, the Riviera's sheetmetal is intriguing, if nothing else. Like supermodels, it looks most bewitching in dark shades. In any case, the fact that it has failed to capture the interest of the buying public is the sole reason for its untimely demise.

The dashboard is thankfully devoid of digital wizardry, sporting simple, round gauges and a slightly retro look. Real wood inserts on the instrument panel and center console soften the otherwise stark ambiance of the interior. Back for '99 is the availability of the On-Star communications system. A dealer-installed option, On-Star uses a hands-free cellular telephone and a Global Positioning Satellite to help you find your way around an unfamiliar city, get reservations at a swanky club, or notify emergency personnel about an accident.

Last year, Buick made the supercharged 3800 Series II V6 standard on all Rivieras. Despite its 240 horsepower, the hefty Riv needs nearly eight seconds to get to 60 mph. Unfortunately, that means many sports sedans could dust this huge coupe from a standing start. Antilock brakes and depowered dual airbags come standard, and traction control joins the list for '99. While Buick revised the Riviera's suspension and steering last year in an effort to reduce body roll, provide better road isolation and improve steering feel, those areas are still far from satisfying.

Despite its unique look, the Riv's ungainly size, wallowing demeanor and less-than-inspiring driving credentials kept it from seriously challenging the big coupes from Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac. Which is too bad, because today the 1999 Riviera is the quintessential big American luxury coupe, with more than a hint of Euro flavor. But as Lincoln-Mercury had learned from the death of the Mark VIII, it may be time for manufacturers to rethink the personal luxury coupe concept for this ever-changing, increasingly truck-hungry American market.

All is not lost, Riv fans: Maybe the low production run of '99s will make these last Riveras collectors' items.

1999 Highlights

Traction control is now standard on the Riviera and this year brings the choice of four new paint colors (Sterling Silver, Titanium Blue, Gold Firemist and Dark Bronze Mist). Buick decided to pull the plug on the big coupe so only approximately 2,000 Riveras were built for the 1999 model year, along with a limited run of 200 special-edition models dubbed "Silver Arrow.''
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1999 Buick Riviera pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Riviera lease offers
1999 Buick Riviera price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Buick Riviera.

5 star reviews: 88%
4 star reviews: 12%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 17 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • interior
  • spaciousness
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • wheels & tires
  • towing
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • engine
  • sound system
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • lights
  • doors
  • road noise
  • fuel efficiency
  • acceleration
  • seats
  • handling & steering
  • oil
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Patience ... It's a Future Collector's Car
Warren Kendrick,
Supercharged 2dr Coupe

This car has classic, superior styling reminiscent of Rivieras dating back to 1955. When I drive it, it still turns heads and people are amazed that it is 17 years old. I have decided to park it, with a car cover, and drive it perhaps 5 or 6 times a year, maybe take it on an occasional extended trip. Why all the fuss? Only about 1,900 1999 Rivieras were ever manufactured. It was the last model year. Time becomes an enemy and friend as more and more of these cars are in accidents, rust out in the northern states or whose dashboards literally melt in the Arizona sun and whose paint and clearcoat fade. As they age, there will be fewer and fewer for collectors. I was blown away at how much the 1950's models are going for. There are other plusses and minuses: +++ Styling. Its looks far surpass most current models. +++ 3.8L SuperCharged engine. This is an almost indestructible V6 as long as the owner has the oil changed and has other maintenance performed. The SC snout bearings wear out but repair kits are widely available. Expect to get 150,000 miles from the engine before you get it overhauled or rebuilt. +++ Surprisingly, this car does quite well in highway driving, about 26MPG. If you are chasing the fairer sex, it should get 10 to 12 "gals per mile" in city driving. +++ The rear bench seating is surprisingly roomy for a coupe, and it is as comfortable as a first class seat on a commercial jet. - - - 2 door coupes have been out of favor for years. That tends to hold down resale prices if you are currently just looking for transportation. It's a price you pay for head-turning styling. - - - Premium fuel is recommended, but I ran a 1995 SC Riviera on regular gas for years with no problems. - - - All GM cars have had trouble with the use of cheaper, thinner leather that starts to show wear about 80-90,000 miles and on some Buicks the leather cracks and you are looking at a $300 reupholstery job for each front bucket seat.

5 out of 5 stars, #89 of 200 Silver Arrow Rivi rare find
Rusty Johnston,
Supercharged 2dr Coupe

After having owned a 1995 and currently owning two 1999 Rivi's I had to see if I could find a Silver Arrow in good condition still on the road. Buick only produced 1956 Rivieras in its final year of production with the last 200 being the Silver Arrow editions. These included special embroidered headrests and floor mats. A custom car cover. A Silver Arrow badge for both sides of the exterior and dash. My online search took me to a Buick chatboard where I found one in Detroit. The previous owner was looking for someone that would appreciate this car as it is and not lower it, put 20's on it and kicker speakers. I was their man! After some negotiations I found myself with a one-way ticket to Detroit to bring this rare find home to Kentucky. I had found a 15 year old "new car" with only 6538 miles on it. Today I have 33,300 miles on it because I have decided to drive and share it and not hide it under that custom cover in a garage. Aside from window tinting, Bluetooth GPS Stereo and LED headlights, this is stock as it rolled off the line. This Riviera Silver Arrow is one fine ride~~

5 out of 5 stars, What a great car!
John,

Ever since I was old enough to appreciate fine automobiles I'd wanted a Corvette. I'd also grown over the years to admire the Riveria. 1999 rolled around. My wife and I found our sparkling diamond white dream car on the showroom floor and knew it had to be now or never if we were ever going to own a new one. Guess what? I don't want a Corvette anymore. Who needs it? This car is a keeper. I'll treasure it for the rest of my life.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Buick Riviera
T.J.Stankard,

I find the acceleration to be excellant. Vear low noise inside vehicle. Instrument panel easy to read.Excellant road handling.Only drawback is the height inside,because of the Moonroof. Not enough headroom for tall individuals

Write a review

See all 17 reviews

Used Years for Buick Riviera
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1993
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

Supercharged 2dr Coupe features & specs
Supercharged 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Buick Riviera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Buick Riviera for sale
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1993
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Buick Riviera a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1999 Riviera both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Riviera fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Riviera gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Riviera has 17.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Riviera. Learn more

Is the Buick Riviera reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Riviera is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Riviera. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Riviera's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1999 Buick Riviera a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1999 Buick Riviera is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1999 Riviera is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1999 Buick Riviera?

The least-expensive 1999 Buick Riviera is the 1999 Buick Riviera Supercharged 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Buick Riviera?

    If you're interested in the Buick Riviera, the next question is, which Riviera model is right for you? Riviera variants include Supercharged 2dr Coupe. For a full list of Riviera models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1999 Buick Riviera

    Used 1999 Buick Riviera Overview

    The Used 1999 Buick Riviera is offered in the following submodels: Riviera Coupe. Available styles include Supercharged 2dr Coupe.

    What do people think of the 1999 Buick Riviera?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1999 Buick Riviera and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1999 Riviera 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1999 Riviera.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1999 Buick Riviera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1999 Riviera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1999 Buick Riviera?

    Which 1999 Buick Rivieras are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Buick Riviera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1999 Buick Riviera.

    Can't find a new 1999 Buick Rivieras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Buick Riviera for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,957.

    Find a new Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,028.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1999 Buick Riviera?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Buick lease specials

    Related Used 1999 Buick Riviera info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider