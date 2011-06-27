2020 FIAT 500L
2020 FIAT 500LMSRP Range: $22,500 - $24,645
|MSRP
|$22,500
|Dealer Price
2020 Fiat 500L Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Plenty of passenger and cargo room for a small hatchback
- Touchscreen interface is attractive and easy to use
Several Fiats share the 500 name, so let's clear up any confusion. The standard Fiat 500 is a small two-door hatchback, the 500X is a crossover SUV with a bit of a rugged image, and the 2020 Fiat 500L is a wagon. Compared to its siblings, the 500L is more spacious and practical. Unfortunately, that's where the relatively short list of virtues worth extolling runs out.
Which 500L does Edmunds recommend?
FIAT 500L models
The 2020 Fiat 500L is a four-door compact wagon available in three trim levels: Pop, Trekking and Lounge. Every Fiat 500L is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 184 lb-ft of torque) that powers the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Pop 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$22,500
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Urbana 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,420
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lounge 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,645
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Trekking 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,825
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 500L safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Alerts the driver as the 500L approaches an object behind the vehicle.
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Displays an image of the area behind the vehicle in the touchscreen display.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents the 500L from rolling backward when pulling away from a stop while traveling uphill.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Fiat 500L vs. the competition
Fiat 500L vs. Fiat 500X
Similar Italian DNA aside, the 500L and the 500X are actually quite different. The 500X is more of a traditional crossover SUV and comes standard with all-wheel drive. It also uses a stronger turbocharged engine that improves the driving experience significantly. The 500X isn't as roomy, but of the two, it's the one we'd recommend.
Fiat 500L vs. Kia Soul
Redesigned for 2020, the Kia Soul is one of our favorite choices in the subcompact wagon/SUV segment. It offers premium materials and an upscale vibe at a reasonable price. A boxy profile and smart interior packaging also provide a useful amount of room on the inside. It's a leader in this class and outdoes the Fiat in most categories.
Fiat 500L vs. Mini Countryman
Even at base trim levels, the Mini Countryman is more expensive than the 500L. In return, you get a significantly nicer interior and a more enjoyable driving experience. Mini also offers a lot more upscale features that you can't find on the Fiat. Still, a case can be made for the Fiat if value is a priority.
FAQ
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 FIAT 500L:
- There are no major changes for the 2020 Fiat 500L
- Part of the first 500L generation introduced for 2014
How much should I pay for a 2020 FIAT 500L?
The least-expensive 2020 FIAT 500L is the 2020 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,500.
Other versions include:
- Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,500
- Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,420
- Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,645
- Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,825
More about the 2020 FIAT 500L
2020 FIAT 500L Overview
The 2020 FIAT 500L is offered in the following submodels: 500L Wagon. Available styles include Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 FIAT 500L and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 500L.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 FIAT 500L for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2020 500LS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,790 and mileage as low as 9 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 FIAT 500L. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,134 on a used or CPO 2020 500L available from a dealership near you.
Find a new FIAT 500L for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,033.
Find a new FIAT for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,651.
