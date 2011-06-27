  1. Home
2020 FIAT 500L

FIAT 500L Lounge Wagon Exterior Shown
FIAT 500L Trekking Wagon Exterior
FIAT 500L Lounge Wagon Exterior Shown
2020 FIAT 500L
MSRP Range: $22,500 - $24,645

MSRP$22,500
2020 Fiat 500L Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Plenty of passenger and cargo room for a small hatchback
  • Touchscreen interface is attractive and easy to use

Several Fiats share the 500 name, so let's clear up any confusion. The standard Fiat 500 is a small two-door hatchback, the 500X is a crossover SUV with a bit of a rugged image, and the 2020 Fiat 500L is a wagon. Compared to its siblings, the 500L is more spacious and practical. Unfortunately, that's where the relatively short list of virtues worth extolling runs out.

Few automakers make small wagons anymore, so perhaps Fiat deserves some credit for the 500L. But compared to the latest batch of small crossovers, the 500L is decidedly dated. The interior materials are particularly disappointing, with lots of hard plastic dominating the cabin. Once you're rolling, the 500L is loud and uncomfortable on the highway. What's more, the 500L's price isn't low enough to make it a true bargain.

We like what Fiat's trying to accomplish with its 500L. But if you take some time to test drive more recently redesigned crossovers such as the Kia Soul, Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona, you'll get an immediate sense of where the Fiat 500L falls flat.

Which 500L does Edmunds recommend?

The best version of this subcompact wagon is the midlevel Lounge. It provides some nice extras, such as a BeatsAudio sound system and satellite radio, without costing much more than the base Pop trim.

FIAT 500L models

The 2020 Fiat 500L is a four-door compact wagon available in three trim levels: Pop, Trekking and Lounge. Every Fiat 500L is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 184 lb-ft of torque) that powers the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The base-level Pop comes with features such as heated mirrors, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide fore and aft, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Stepping up to the Trekking level gets you quite a bit more, including unique body panels and trim with a rugged theme. It also adds LED ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a seven-speaker BeatsAudio system, navigation and satellite radio.

Topping things off is the Lounge, which comes with just about all of the 500L's features as standard. It has everything from the Trekking plus painted wheels, chrome trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear parking sensors and dual-zone climate control.

2020 FIAT 500L pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 FIAT 500L price drops

Consumer reviews

    Features & Specs

    Pop 4dr Wagon features & specs
    Pop 4dr Wagon
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$22,500
    MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Urbana 4dr Wagon features & specs
    Urbana 4dr Wagon
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$24,420
    MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Lounge 4dr Wagon features & specs
    Lounge 4dr Wagon
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$24,645
    MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Trekking 4dr Wagon features & specs
    Trekking 4dr Wagon
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$23,825
    MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 500L safety features:

    ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
    Alerts the driver as the 500L approaches an object behind the vehicle.
    ParkView Rear Backup Camera
    Displays an image of the area behind the vehicle in the touchscreen display.
    Hill Start Assist
    Prevents the 500L from rolling backward when pulling away from a stop while traveling uphill.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Fiat 500L vs. the competition

    Fiat 500L vs. Fiat 500X

    Similar Italian DNA aside, the 500L and the 500X are actually quite different. The 500X is more of a traditional crossover SUV and comes standard with all-wheel drive. It also uses a stronger turbocharged engine that improves the driving experience significantly. The 500X isn't as roomy, but of the two, it's the one we'd recommend.

    Compare Fiat 500L & Fiat 500X features

    Fiat 500L vs. Kia Soul

    Redesigned for 2020, the Kia Soul is one of our favorite choices in the subcompact wagon/SUV segment. It offers premium materials and an upscale vibe at a reasonable price. A boxy profile and smart interior packaging also provide a useful amount of room on the inside. It's a leader in this class and outdoes the Fiat in most categories.

    Compare Fiat 500L & Kia Soul features

    Fiat 500L vs. Mini Countryman

    Even at base trim levels, the Mini Countryman is more expensive than the 500L. In return, you get a significantly nicer interior and a more enjoyable driving experience. Mini also offers a lot more upscale features that you can't find on the Fiat. Still, a case can be made for the Fiat if value is a priority.

    Compare Fiat 500L & Mini Countryman features
    FAQ

    Is the FIAT 500L a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 500L both on the road and at the track. You probably care about FIAT 500L fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 500L gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 500L has 22.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2020 FIAT 500L?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 FIAT 500L:

    • There are no major changes for the 2020 Fiat 500L
    • Part of the first 500L generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the FIAT 500L reliable?

    To determine whether the FIAT 500L is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 500L. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 500L's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 FIAT 500L a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 FIAT 500L is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 500L is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 FIAT 500L?

    The least-expensive 2020 FIAT 500L is the 2020 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,500.

    Other versions include:

    • Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,500
    • Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,420
    • Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,645
    • Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,825
    What are the different models of FIAT 500L?

    If you're interested in the FIAT 500L, the next question is, which 500L model is right for you? 500L variants include Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of 500L models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 FIAT 500L

    2020 FIAT 500L Overview

    The 2020 FIAT 500L is offered in the following submodels: 500L Wagon. Available styles include Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 FIAT 500L?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 FIAT 500L and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 500L.

